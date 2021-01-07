Biden to pick Isabel Guzman as Small Business Administrator

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Isabel Guzman to serve as head of the Small Business Administration (SBA), Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The pick is a win for Latino lawmakers and activists who've lobbied for more representation in Biden's administration. Guzman was a top official in the Obama SBA and has since been named director of California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate.

The big picture: Guzman will enter the role following months of tragedy for small businesses who've been rattled by the coronavirus pandemic.