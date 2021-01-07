Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden to pick Isabel Guzman as Small Business Administrator

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Isabel Guzman to serve as head of the Small Business Administration (SBA), Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The pick is a win for Latino lawmakers and activists who've lobbied for more representation in Biden's administration. Guzman was a top official in the Obama SBA and has since been named director of California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate.

The big picture: Guzman will enter the role following months of tragedy for small businesses who've been rattled by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • She'll notably be tasked with overseeing extensions to Congress' Paycheck Protection Program and in coordination with the Department of the Treasury.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Solar shares' spikes signal new energy landscape in D.C.

Expand chart
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

There's a certain symmetry to a pair of energy sector developments Wednesday: Solar stocks jumped on a day that also brought hard evidence the oil industry has little interest in trying to drill in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

The big picture: Solar and oil aren't really direct competitors, but both will be affected by the incoming Biden administration's policies and the speed of the global transition toward lower-carbon sources.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerAshley Gold
35 mins ago - Technology

Big Tech de-platforms Trump after Capitol siege

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Nearly every major tech company has taken some action against President Trump's accounts as of midday Thursday following the chaotic riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The big picture: With just two weeks left in office, Donald Trump has lost access to most of his social media megaphone.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
50 mins ago - Podcasts

Inside the insurrection

Much of what happened Wednesday on Capitol Hill was not only predictable, but explicitly planned on internet message boards where the MAGA movement gets most darkly conspiratorial.

Axios Re:Cap digs into what led to the insurrection and what comes next with NBC News' Ben Collins, who covers online disinformation, and Lawyers' Committee attorney Arusha Gordon, who is leading a lawsuit against the Proud Boys.