Biden to pick Isabel Guzman as Small Business Administrator

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Isabel Guzman to serve as head of the Small Business Administration (SBA), Axios has confirmed.
Why it matters: The pick is a win for Latino lawmakers and activists who've lobbied for more representation in Biden's administration. Guzman was a top official in the Obama SBA and has since been named director of California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate.
The big picture: Guzman will enter the role following months of tragedy for small businesses who've been rattled by the coronavirus pandemic.
- She'll notably be tasked with overseeing extensions to Congress' Paycheck Protection Program and in coordination with the Department of the Treasury.