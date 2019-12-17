Congress approves $25 million in funding for gun violence research

A federal spending deal reached in Congress Monday is set to allocate $25 million towards gun violence research at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the National Institutes of Health.

Why it matters: Scientific reports show that a lack of data on gun violence has delayed pivotal reforms despite persistent mass shootings. The Dickey Amendment, which states that funds provided to the CDC must only "advocate or promote gun control," has complicated efforts to conduct gun violence research since 1997.