Climate change stories generated 5 million more interactions (comments, shares, likes on Facebook and Twitter) than the second-biggest two-week period of the year.

That's more than guns, immigration and the economy over this time.

If not for the Trump-Ukraine-impeachment story, climate change would have been the No. 1 issue.

The big picture: Climate change suffers in the attention economy because of the complexity of the issue and the scientific jargon in the specifics of proposed solutions.

The day-to-day news lacks the visceral emotional intensity of immigration and guns.

For those not devastated by extreme weather events, it lacks the immediate relevance that economic and social issues like health care and inequality offer.

While headlines about Trump administration environmental policies and projections of widespread harm grab attention, interest tends to wane quickly.

Between the lines: Greta Thunberg is a big reason for the uptick in climate interest.

Of the 50 biggest stories about climate change over the last two weeks, measured by interactions, 27 centered on the 16-year old Swedish activist.

Among the top 15 stories: her meetings with Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau as well her trolling by President Trump.

By the numbers: The top articles from the last two weeks about climate change:

The bottom line: For an issue that will impact the younger generation most acutely, Thunberg's message has resonated more this year than the words of Al Gore, Jay Inslee or even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Our 2020 attention tracker is based on data from NewsWhip exclusively provided to Axios as part of a project that will regularly update throughout the 2020 campaign.

See all past editions of the tracker here.