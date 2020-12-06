Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Bleaching threat to Great Barrier Reef spawning

Hard coral spawning at Lizard Island National Park, Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia. Photo: Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The annual massive coral spawning of Australia's Great Barrier Reef is under way.

Why it matters: Scientists are concerned recent severe bleaching at the world’s largest coral reef may limit the size of the phenomenon, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. The health status of the World Heritage-listed ecosystem has worsened from "significant concern" to "critical" for the first time, a new report finds.

  • Climate change at the reef is driving ocean warming, acidification and extreme weather, contributing to "dramatic coral decline, and as a result decreasing populations of marine species," notes the report, published by UNESCO advisory body the International Union for Conservation of Nature Wednesday.
  • Professor Terry Hughes, who co-authored a study released in October finding the reef has lost over half of its coral populations in the past three decades because of ocean warming, told the Australian ABC: "Dead corals don't breed."

What to watch: James Cook University researcher Katie Chartrand told the news outlet she and colleagues have been conducting "large-scale larval seeding using these inflatable nursery systems" and will check on their progress in January.

  • "In favour of corals this year is the La Nina event," she said. "So there is a strong chance that they're going to get a reprieve from [bleaching]."

Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - World

Microwave energy likely behind illnesses of American diplomats in Cuba and China

Personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba in Havana in 2017, after the State Department announced plans to halve the embassy's staff following mysterious health problems affecting over 20 people associated with the U.S. embassy. Photo: Sven Creutzmann/Mambo photo/Getty Images

A radiofrequency energy of radiation that includes microwaves likely caused American diplomats in China and Cuba to fall ill with neurological symptoms over the past four years, a report published Saturday finds.

Why it matters: The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine's report doesn't attribute blame for the suspected attacks, but it notes there "was significant research in Russia/USSR into the effects of pulsed, rather than continuous wave [radiofrequency] exposures" and military personnel in "Eurasian communist countries" were exposed to non-thermal radiation.

Axios
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia governor declines Trump's request to help overturn election result

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pushed back on Saturday after President Trump pressed him to help overturn the state's election results.

Driving the news: Trump asked the Republican governor over the phone Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the presidential election results in Georgia, per the Washington Post. Kemp refused.

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: A safe, sane survival guide.
  2. Politics: Fauci says he accepted Biden's offer to be chief medical adviser "on the spot" — The recovery needs rocket fuel.
  3. States: Southern California, San Joaquin Valley face new stay-at-home order New Mexico to allow hospitals to ration coronavirus medical care.
  4. Vaccine: Americans increasingly say they would get vaccinated for COVID-19 — What vaccine trials still need to do.
  5. World: Russia begins distributing its coronavirus vaccine in Moscow UN warns "2021 is literally going to be catastrophic"
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Former FDA chief Rob Califf on the vaccine approval process.
