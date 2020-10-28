Scientists have discovered a 1,600-foot-tall detached coral reef at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Why it matters: The shoal of coral that's taller than New York City’s Empire State Building is the first detached reef to be found in more than 120 years.

Tom Bridge, a principal investigator on the expedition from James Cook University, said in a statement, "We know more about the surface of the moon than we know about what lies in the depths beyond our coastlines."

"This unexpected discovery affirms that we continue to find unknown structures and new species in our Ocean," said Wendy Schmidt, co-founder of the nonprofit Schmidt Ocean Institute, in a statement.

Between the lines: A "detached" reef is bedded to the ocean floor, rather than part of the main body of a wider reef system.

The big picture: Researchers found the reef off the coast of Far North Queensland, near Cape York, on Oct. 20 during a 12-month mapping project of the oceans of Australia. Researchers used an underwater robot Sunday to explore the find.

The blade-like reef is estimated to be 20 million years old at its deepest part.

"This newly discovered detached reef adds to the seven other tall detached reefs in the area—all otherwise mapped in the late 1800s," Bridge said.

For the record: The Great Barrier Reef is the largest coral reef ecosystem in the world.

A study published earlier this month found the World Heritage-listed has lost over half of its coral populations in the past three decades because of ocean warming.

What's next: Scientists will continue to probe and map the depths of the northern Great Barrier Reef until mid-November.