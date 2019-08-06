Former 2020 candidate Mike Gravel (D-Alaska) on Tuesday shared his support for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and backed Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) on social media Thursday.

The big picture: Gravel previously said he'd be interested in endorsing either Sanders or Gabbard, but commented that he likes Gabbard for her non-interventionist foreign policy ideas, per the Atlantic. However, Gravel's former campaign manager David Oks said Sanders is a better choice, since Sanders' chances of securing the party nomination are stronger than Gabbard's, reports the Daily Beast.