GOP Rep. Tom Rice "regrets" voting against certifying presidential election

TuAnh Dam

Rep. Tom Rice. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) told Politico on Wednesday that he "regrets" not certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: Rice appears to be the first Republican to publicly say he regrets his decision. He was later one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach then-President Trump.

Between the lines: It's unlikely that other GOP lawmakers will follow Rice, Politico writes.

What he's saying: Rice told Politico that he realized he should have voted to certify the election during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He didn't do so because he had publicly announced he would object to the vote.

  • "In retrospect, I should have voted to certify,” Rice said. “Because President Trump was responsible for the attack on the Capitol.”
  • “In the wee hours of that disgraceful night, while waiting for the Capitol of our great country to be secured, I knew I should vote to certify."
  • “There was a coward in that equation," Rice added. "But it wasn’t Mike Pence."

Margaret TalevRussell Contreras
Dec 21, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: Crime a top worry for Latinos

Data: Axios/Ipsos in partnership with Noticias Telemundo; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Latinos say crime and gun violence is their number two concern — behind COVID-19 and before immigration, social justice or voting rights — in our inaugural Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo.

Why it matters: This finding and others in our poll could be warning signs for President Biden and his party next year, even as respondents by a two-to-one margin prefer generic Democratic midterm candidates over Republicans.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Updated 53 mins ago - Health

The ongoing U.S. failure on rapid COVID tests

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The lightning-quick spread of the Omicron variant has finally made clear the value of cheap and accessible rapid at-home COVID tests.

Why it matters: Omicron moves fast, and rapid tests that can prove infectiousness instantly, rather than PCR lab tests that can take days to get results, can help to stem the spread.

Updated 54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: The ongoing U.S. failure on rapid COVID tests — FDA authorizes first pill to treat COVID at home — Rethinking the COVID isolation period.
  2. Vaccines: Biden says it's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated — WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — NYC will give $100 to people who get booster.
  3. Politics: Supreme Court schedules Jan. 7 oral arguments on Biden's vaccine mandates — Harris tests negative after contact with staff member who has COVID.
  4. States: California to require health care workers get booster shots — Supreme Court denies challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate — First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas.
  5. World: Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — WHO Europe chief on Omicron: "We can see another storm coming" — Israel rolls out 4th COVID vaccine dose to over-60s.
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
