GOP Rep. Tom Rice "regrets" voting against certifying presidential election

Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) told Politico on Wednesday that he "regrets" not certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: Rice appears to be the first Republican to publicly say he regrets his decision. He was later one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach then-President Trump.

The South Carolina Republican Party censured Rice for his impeachment vote, saying voting to impeach an outgoing president was a "political kick."

Between the lines: It's unlikely that other GOP lawmakers will follow Rice, Politico writes.

What he's saying: Rice told Politico that he realized he should have voted to certify the election during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He didn't do so because he had publicly announced he would object to the vote.