GOP primary fights are already getting nasty

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios
Republicans are facing crowded and increasingly nasty gubernatorial primaries in at least six states so far — with candidates sizing each other up over Donald Trump, election conspiracies and COVID-19 mandates.
Why it matters: These races are a snapshot of how the GOP is changing in real time ahead of the 2022 midterms. The party infighting threatens its ability to win elections, since the primary battles risk weakening their eventual nominees for the general election.
- Republicans in Arizona are already worried, CNN reported.
- It's still early in the 2022 midterm cycle, though, and some Republican officials overseeing governors' races maintain they'll have strong nominees regardless of how the primaries unfold.
The Democrats' own disarray has been front and center as they've negotiated over massive infrastructure and social spending bills in Washington.
- And incumbent Democrats are taking the left's threat of primary challenges more seriously than ever — they started raising money in July to ward off any potential challengers in 2022.
The backdrop: Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Idaho have drawn anywhere from two to 12 Republican candidates vying for the governor's mansion.
- A common theme is at least one Republican who's campaigning heavily on — and, at times, questioning others about — some of former President Trump's greatest concerns: the 2020 election results and the coronavirus pandemic.
The big picture: Georgia is the epicenter of the battle over 2020's legitimacy and voting rights.
- Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican who Trump believes didn't do enough to overturn his loss in Georgia, is now facing a Trump-backed challenger in former Sen. David Perdue.
- Perdue told Axios' Emma Hurt if he had been governor during the presidential election, he wouldn't have certified the state's results in favor of Joe Biden.
In Arizona, the six-person GOP primary is made up of a Trump-backed election conspiracy theorist and former TV anchor, Kari Lake, as well as a former member of Congress and local business and political leaders.
- At least 12 Republicans are running for governor of Michigan against Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer next year — and roughly half of them don't believe Biden legitimately won last year's election.
- Pennsylvania's Republican primary for governor also has grown to the double digits. Trump hasn't endorsed anyone, but at least one candidate has already sought his endorsement, and others push the Big Lie and question each other's loyalty to him.
Five GOP candidates have stepped up in Nevada, so far, and several of their campaigns have embraced Trump and rejected "weak" Republicans, as one — city councilwoman Michele Fiore — said in her campaign launch ad.
- Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo attacked one of his GOP opponents, former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, for appearing weak on voter fraud.
- And in Idaho, Trump has boosted Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin — a challenger to Republican Gov. Brad Little, who otherwise hasn't drawn the former president's ire.
- McGeachin "has been a true supporter of MAGA since the very beginning," Trump said in his endorsement statement.
What to watch: In Wisconsin, there's really only one serious GOP contender for governor, so far.
- The wild card is that Trump has been trying to recruit a challenger in former Rep. Sean Duffy.