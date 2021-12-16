Sign up for our daily briefing

GOP primary fights are already getting nasty

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Republicans are facing crowded and increasingly nasty gubernatorial primaries in at least six states so far — with candidates sizing each other up over Donald Trump, election conspiracies and COVID-19 mandates.

Why it matters: These races are a snapshot of how the GOP is changing in real time ahead of the 2022 midterms. The party infighting threatens its ability to win elections, since the primary battles risk weakening their eventual nominees for the general election.

  • Republicans in Arizona are already worried, CNN reported.
  • It's still early in the 2022 midterm cycle, though, and some Republican officials overseeing governors' races maintain they'll have strong nominees regardless of how the primaries unfold.

The Democrats' own disarray has been front and center as they've negotiated over massive infrastructure and social spending bills in Washington.

  • And incumbent Democrats are taking the left's threat of primary challenges more seriously than ever — they started raising money in July to ward off any potential challengers in 2022.

The backdrop: Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Idaho have drawn anywhere from two to 12 Republican candidates vying for the governor's mansion.

  • A common theme is at least one Republican who's campaigning heavily on — and, at times, questioning others about — some of former President Trump's greatest concerns: the 2020 election results and the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Georgia is the epicenter of the battle over 2020's legitimacy and voting rights.

  • Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican who Trump believes didn't do enough to overturn his loss in Georgia, is now facing a Trump-backed challenger in former Sen. David Perdue.
  • Perdue told Axios' Emma Hurt if he had been governor during the presidential election, he wouldn't have certified the state's results in favor of Joe Biden.

In Arizona, the six-person GOP primary is made up of a Trump-backed election conspiracy theorist and former TV anchor, Kari Lake, as well as a former member of Congress and local business and political leaders.

Five GOP candidates have stepped up in Nevada, so far, and several of their campaigns have embraced Trump and rejected "weak" Republicans, as one — city councilwoman Michele Fiore — said in her campaign launch ad.

  • Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo attacked one of his GOP opponents, former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, for appearing weak on voter fraud.
  • And in Idaho, Trump has boosted Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin — a challenger to Republican Gov. Brad Little, who otherwise hasn't drawn the former president's ire.
  • McGeachin "has been a true supporter of MAGA since the very beginning," Trump said in his endorsement statement.

What to watch: In Wisconsin, there's really only one serious GOP contender for governor, so far.

  • The wild card is that Trump has been trying to recruit a challenger in former Rep. Sean Duffy.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 15, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump Republicans eager to dethrone McConnell as GOP leader

Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Mitch McConnell is facing a frontal assault from emboldened pro-Trump Republicans eager to unseat him as the Senate’s GOP leader.

Why it matters: The Kentuckian has long been viewed as the most powerful Republican in Congress, a figure many in the party have feared turning into an enemy. His endurance has allowed him to reshape the Supreme Court and dictate much of the national political agenda for over a decade.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
9 hours ago - World

Trump felt used on Soleimani strike: "Israel did not do the right thing"

Donald Trump walks away from the podium after announcing Soleimani’s death. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty

The assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in January 2020 seemed like the height of U.S.-Israel cooperation, but it actually became a major point of tension between the allies.

Behind the scenes: Donald Trump expected Israel to play a more active role in the attack, and he griped that then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "willing to fight Iran to the last American soldier,” according to a former senior Trump administration official. Trump himself told me, “Israel did not do the right thing."

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
8 hours ago - World

Fallout from "f**k him": Netanyahu hasn't reached out to Trump over remark

Netanyahu (L) and Trump in 2020. Sarah Silbiger/Getty

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hasn’t tried reaching out to Donald Trump in the aftermath of the interview in which Trump said of Netanyahu, "f**k him," Netanyahu’s aides tell Axios.

Why it matters: Trump's remarks, which came during my face-to-face interview with him in April and were published by Axios on Friday, quickly turned into a political and media firestorm in Israel that is only just subsiding. Many in Israel saw them as damaging to Netanyahu because it broke the myth that he and Trump were close allies.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

