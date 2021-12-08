Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Trump-backed Perdue says he wouldn’t have certified Georgia 2020 results

Perdue at a December 2020 campaign event in Columbus, Ga. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue wouldn’t have signed the certification of the state’s 2020 election results if he had been governor at the time, the former Senate Republican told Axios.

  • “Not with the information that was available at the time and not with the information that has come out now. They had plenty of time to investigate this. And I wouldn’t have signed it until those things had been investigated and that’s all we were asking for," he said.

Why it matters: There has been no evidence widespread fraud took place in Georgia's elections last year and the November results were counted three times, once by hand.

Driving the news: The former Georgia senator — who is now running with former President Trump’s endorsement to unseat Gov. Kemp in a GOP primary — spoke to Axios by phone Wednesday afternoon in one of his first interviews since declaring his bid.

Flashback: When Gov. Brian Kemp signed the state's election certification, he pointed out that state law required him to do so.

  • In an interview with Axios, Perdue said he would also have called for a special session of the legislature if he had been governor one year ago.
  • Perdue said the idea of the session, which he said he asked Gov. Kemp to call at the time, was not to change the November outcome, but to "protect and fix what was wrong for the January election."
  • At the time, Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that a special session would have amounted to "nullifying the will of the people."

The bottom line: Perdue conceded his Senate race loss to Jon Ossoff last January.

  • “I’ve never asked for a reversal," he pointed out.
  • “What I’ve asked for is to get this cleaned up, to make sure that our elections going forward are fair and can rebuild the confidence of people.”

Shawna Chen
Dec 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump endorses David Perdue for Georgia governor

Former President Trump makes an announcement with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) to his right and Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) to his left in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Aug. 2, 2017. Photo: Zach Gibson/Pool via Getty Images

Former President Trump on Monday endorsed former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in his campaign for governor of Georgia.

Why it matters: Trump turned on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after Kemp doubled down on the state's electoral integrity last year.

Kristal Dixon
10 hours ago - Axios Atlanta

What overturning Roe v. Wade could mean for Georgia

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Abortion access could be under threat in Georgia if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Driving the news: The nation's high court heard oral arguments last week in a case involving a Mississippi law seeking to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Emma Hurt
7 hours ago - Axios Atlanta

Georgia's senators' first taps of the day

Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Yesterday we brought you a Screen Time segment with Atlanta-based comedian David Perdue.

Today we bring you breaking news from Georgia's senators of nearly a year, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock:

Both vow they don't start their days by checking their phones.

  • (Do we believe them? You decide, dear readers.)
