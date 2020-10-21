1 hour ago - Technology

Google's search ad dominance is massive but shrinking slightly

Data: eMarketer; Chart: Axios Visuals

Google is expected to net more than 71% of the U.S. search advertising spending this year, down from roughly 74.7% of market share in 2017, per eMarketer.

Why it matters: Google relies on search advertising for the majority of its revenue. The Department of Justice's antitrust lawsuit over its dominance of search threatens the core of its business.

Be smart: Over the past few years, Amazon has slowly started to give Google a run for its money in search advertising.

  • By 2021, it's expected to control nearly 16% of the search ad market, up from 6.5% in 2017.
  • Still, Amazon's search ad business can only really grow in line with its ecommerce business, as most of the search ads bought on its platform are purchased by marketers trying to boost their products in search results on Amazon.com. And Google is pushing hard to compete with Amazon and other platforms in shopping.

Yes, but: The picture isn't so rosy for Google. This year, it is expected to see its first advertising declines year-over-year in over a decade, due in large part to declines in ad spending by the embattled travel industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Go deeper

Ashley GoldKyle Daly
21 hours ago - Technology

Justice Department sues Google over alleged search monopoly

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

The Justice Department and 11 states Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, accusing the company of using anticompetitive tactics to illegally monopolize the online search and search advertising markets.

Why it matters: The long-awaited suit is Washington's first major blow against the tech giants that many on both the right and left argue have grown too large and powerful. Still, this is just step one in what could be a lengthy and messy court battle.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kyle Daly
13 hours ago - Technology

Here's what the U.S. antitrust case charges Google with

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Justice Department's new antitrust lawsuit against Google centers on the charge that Google has built a self-reinforcing machine to illegally insulate it from any serious competition in search.

Why it matters: DOJ spent more than a year investigating Google to assemble what prosecutors believe is the cleanest case for convincing a court that the company is deliberately hamstringing would-be competition. Both sides now face the likelihood of a bruising, years-long battle that could expand to touch on other aspects of Google's business.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Ashley Gold
17 hours ago - Technology

Google calls antitrust case "deeply flawed"

Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies before the House Judiciary Committee last July. Photo: Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Google says the Justice Department's lawsuit alleging competitive abuses is "deeply flawed" and would fail to help consumers.

Driving the news: The Justice Department and 11 states Tuesday filed an antitrust case against Google, accusing the company of using anticompetitive tactics to illegally monopolize the online search and search advertising markets.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow