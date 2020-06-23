1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Google expected to lose ad revenue in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

Reproduced from eMarketer; Table: Axios Visuals

Google, the world's largest advertising company, is expected to lose ad revenue compared to last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to new figures from eMarketer.

Why it matters: It's the first time it's expected to see advertising declines year-over-year since eMarketer began tracking the company over a decade ago.

  • A large part of that loss can be attributed the declines in ad spend by the embattled travel industry, per The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the numbers.

The big picture: Ad-buying agency GroupM said in a forecast last week that it expects digital ad spending in the U.S. to decline 2.3% during 2020, following nearly a decade of double-digit growth. 

  • Facebook, Google, and other tech giants, which are now the largest ad businesses in the world, are expected to bear the brunt of those losses. 

16 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why the pandemic isn't like a hurricane

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow likes to compare the coronavirus pandemic to a hurricane, arguing it's a devastating but finite event that doesn't leave a lasting economic mark.

Why it matters: It's a flawed analogy being used to inform America's economic policy.

30 mins ago - Technology

Making sense of the Mac's transition to Apple chips

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Though Apple's announcement that it will move the Mac to homegrown chips was long expected, the company has now filled in the blanks for when that shift will start, how long it will take and what developers must do to get ready.

Between the lines: Apple laid out the shape of its chip transition and lined up its key partners Adobe and Microsoft — but some observers say the company didn't fully explain how the shift will benefit developers and consumers.

43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: "I don't kid" about slowing down coronavirus testing

Pressed on whether he was joking when he said at a campaign rally this weekend that he asked officials to slow down coronavirus testing, President Trump told reporters on Tuesday: "I don't kid."

Why it matters: White House officials have insisted that the comments were "tongue-in-cheek." Anthony Fauci told the Wall Street Journal this week that while increased testing does lead to more cases reported, the higher percentages of positive tests results in many states "cannot be explained by increased testing."

