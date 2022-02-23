Sign up for our daily briefing

The parts of America paying closest attention to the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Stef W. Kight
Data: Google Trends; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Russia's talk of invading Ukraine has now captured America's attention, although residents in some congressional districts are paying closer attention than others, according to new Google Trends data and analysis.

Why it matters: Some Republicans criticized President Biden on Tuesday for not taking stronger actions. Some Democrats have largely supported his focus on diplomacy. It's unclear how much the issue will affect the midterms in November — but right now, interest among potential voters is growing.

  • The districts visualized in the accompanying map reflect congressional maps in effect as of Feb. 1. Some of the lines will change as the once-per-decade redistricting process continues this year across the country.
  • Google measures search interest on a scale of 0-100, which reflects the percentage of total Google searches dedicated to a topic.

By the numbers: Nationwide, searches for the "MOEX Russia Index" increased +4,900% in the past day, and use of the terms “russia ukraine news latest update” increased +1,750% over the past week, Google Trends' Simon Rogers notes in his Tuesday newsletter.

  • Congressional districts encompassing Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Buffalo, New York, saw high interest in the search term "Russia" earlier than most other districts.
  • During the past week, "Russia" made up the greatest percentage of Google searches in the newly drawn district for Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.), whose territory includes Monterey, California.
  • The Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, as well as other military bases and communities in other high-ranking areas could explain the interest in some districts.

The districts with the highest percentage of Google searches for "Russia" in the past week were:

  1. CA-19: Jimmy Panetta (D)
  2. CO-05: Doug Lamborn (R)
  3. NY-26: Brian Higgins (D)
  4. CA-51: Sara Jacobs (D)
  5. MA-03: Lori Trahan (D)
  6. AZ-02: Tom O'Halleran (D)
  7. CT-04: Jim Himes (D)
  8. WA-10: Marilyn Strickland (D)
  9. VA-11: Gerry Connolly (D)
  10. CA-49: Mike Levin (D)

What to watch: Axios and Google Trends have been looking at congressional-level Google search trends across the country.

  • Keep an eye out for future projects in the coming months.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans Cheney and Kinzinger slam GOP, Trump over Ukraine crisis

Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger during a December Capitol Hill meeting. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) called out his fellow House Republicans on Tuesday for criticizing President Biden's response to Russia invading Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) criticized former President Trump, saying calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a genius "aids our enemies."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sophia CaiAndrew Solender
41 mins ago - World

How Congress is reacting to Biden’s new Russia sanctions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi first bumps with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz over the weekend in Munich. Photo: Sven Hoppe/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Written statements supplanted hallway interviews on Tuesday, as members of Congress reacted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while scattered across the country and around the world.

Why it matters: The Senate began its recess last week without taking action on a package of proposed Russian sanctions. Now, the House and Senate are effectively consigned to watching and waiting for the next steps taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Biden.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hope King, author of Closer
Markets sound alarm amid Ukraine crisis

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Investors unloaded stocks today as Russian troops began entering Ukraine.

Why it matters: Wall Street generally hates uncertainty and had already been grappling this year with tightening monetary policy — before the potential for war popped up.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

