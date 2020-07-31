15 hours ago - Technology

Google cracks down on deceptive ads ahead of election

Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor

Google is updating its ads policies to prohibit domestic advertisers that use spammy tactics to conceal their identities and to ban international advertisers that use ads to promote illegally hacked or obtained political material — like stolen campaign emails.

Why it matters: Google alludes to the crackdowns in its existing ads policy, but the company is stating them more explicitly in an effort to rein in political and election misinformation ahead of the election.

Details: There are two updates being introduced and they apply to ads on both Google properties and YouTube.

The first policy bans advertisers that conceal their identities by coordinating with other sites or accounts to misrepresent themselves and promote content via ads relating to politics, social issues or matters of public concern.

  • While Google now requires advertisers to prove their identities, many still use spammy tactics to conceal themselves and thus hide their political ambitions.
  • An example of this could be a network of spammy marketing sites disguising themselves as local news websites and buying ads to promote what appear to be local news articles about politics, but really they are just promoting their political point of view disguised as news content.
  • By more explicitly stating this policy, Google will be able to take more stringent, permanent action across an entire network of all accounts linked to the spammy operation.

The second policy bans advertisers that use illegally obtained information to bait someone to click on an ad or use such information in an ad.

  • "Illegally obtained" information means that it was acquired as a direct result of a hack, or unauthorized access to confidential digital material, like WIkileaks.
  • Google says that the new policy does not apply to whistleblowers who have direct access to materials, confidential or not. 
  • This doesn't mean it will ban ads that discuss hacked materials, but it means that Google will ban ads that promote access to hacked materials as a way to bait people for clicks. For example, an ad that says "click to download the emails" would be banned. If the landing page an ad links to has that copy, the ad will also be banned.

What they're saying: “We believe these new measures strike the right balance in helping preserve trust in our elections while allowing for robust dialogue and public discourse about current events,” a Google spokesperson writes.

What's next: Enforcement of the new policies begins on September 1.

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump says he wants to ban TikTok app

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump said Friday that he plans to ban Chinese video app TikTok as soon as Saturday, via either executive order or emergency economic powers, according to White House press pool comments.

Why it matters: TikTok has been caught in the crossfires of the United States' escalating tensions with China.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 17,507,359 — Total deaths: 678,226 — Total recoveries — 10,258,424Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 4,558,994 — Total deaths: 153,311 — Total recoveries: 1,438,160 — Total tests: 55,372,983Map.
  3. Politics: White House, Democrats at stimulus stalemateCDC director says he wasn't involved in decision to change data reporting Biden campaign vows virus focus.
  4. Business: Pandemic wipes out 5 years of economic growth in 3 months — PPP was not distributed equally across racial lines.
  5. Public health: More than half of COVID-19 cases from summer camp in Georgia were from kids, CDC says.
  6. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign vows virus focus

Joe Biden puts on a mask after a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign contends that President Trump's talk of delaying November's election is an effort to distract, and vows to be what a Biden aide called "laser-focused" on Trump's pandemic response.

Why it matters: After aides convinced the president that the issue was hurting him badly in the polls, Trump has tried for the past two weeks to show renewed focus on the coronavirus, including the restoration of his briefings.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow