Google says all advertisers must prove identities moving forward

Sara Fischer

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Google has changed its advertising policies to require all advertisers, not just those with political affiliations, to complete an identity verification program to show ads on its platforms, which include Google Search, Google News, YouTube and more.

Why it matters: Verification tends to weed out spammy advertisers, including those that sell things like price-gauged hand sanitizer or fake coronavirus face masks.

How it works: Advertisers will need to submit personal identification, business incorporation documents or other information that proves who or what they are and the country they operate in.

  • Users will moving forward be able to see the advertiser's name and country of origin in the "Why this ad?" menu on the page the ad is served.

For marketers, the transition should be pretty painless. Google will be inviting advertisers to complete the verification program in phases.

  • Advertisers will have 30 days to complete the program once notified. Failure to comply with the policy will result in temporary account suspensions.  
  • Google will start rolling out the policy with U.S-based advertisers in a phased approach and will release it internationally over the next few years. 

The big picture: Google rolled out a similar process to verify political advertisers in 2018. Thursday's announcement was planned before the coronavirus pandemic, although it will be helpful to weed out spammy advertisers given the amount of bad actors trying to take advantage of the situation online by selling fake stuff.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Thursday all World Health Organization member nations should support an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "If you're going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that," Morrison said. France and the U.K. have said the focus should be on fighting the virus, "not to apportion blame," Reuters notes.

Kia Kokalitcheva

Snap stock soars after strong Q1 user, revenue growth

Illustration: Axios Visuals

Snap's stock price jumped 20% in after-hours trading after the company posted strong Q1 results, beating analyst estimates with $462 million in revenue and just missing earnings estimates with a $0.08 loss per share.

Why it matters: Like other ad-supported businesses, Snap is vulnerable to a pullback in advertising spend, though the company is also in a position to see more activity as users spend more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic and need entertainment and online socializing.

Stef W. Kight

Trump temporarily bars some legal immigration due to coronavirus

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday banning some legal immigration for 60 days due to the novel coronavirus, beginning Thursday at 11:59 p.m. EST.

What's happening: The order will prevent foreigners from obtaining green cards to enter the country if they are outside the U.S. and do not already have valid visas or other travel documents — although there are exceptions.

