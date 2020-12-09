Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Scoop: Google to lift post-election political ad ban on Dec. 10

Photo: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

Google informed its advertising partners on Wednesday that beginning Dec. 10, it will lift the post-election political ad ban that went into effect after polls closed on Nov. 3, according to an email obtained by Axios.

The big picture: The lift comes about a month ahead of two crucial Georgia runoff races that will determine control of the Senate.

  • Millions of dollars have been pouring into the Senate runoffs, but most of that money thus far has been channeled into local broadcast ads due to Google and Facebook's extended political ad bans.

Details: Beginning Thursday, Google says it will be lifting its "sensitive event" policy, which it put in place to help prevent misinformation spread via ads that concern sensitive events like elections or public health crises.

  • Once the sensitive event policy is lifted, its systems will again start enabling ads to be purchased across all of its ad-serving platforms (Google Ads, DV360, YouTube, and AdX Authorized Buyer) that fall under the scope of its election ads policy.
  • Google's political ad policies are different from the policies used to enforce rules around most commercial ads in that some audience targeting options are restricted.

Google considers the following ad criteria as "election-related":

  • Mentions current state or federal officeholder, a candidate, political party, or ballot measure
  • Mentions federal or state elections within the ad
  • Based on election-related search queries, including on candidates or officeholders.

Flashback: When the ban was first announced in October, advertisers were told that they should expect the ban to last for at least seven days after Election Day, and that Google would review the situation on a weekly basis if it extends longer.

What's next: While Google says it no longer considers the post-election period to be a sensitive event, it will still "rigorously enforce" its ads policies, "which strictly prohibit demonstrably false information that could significantly undermine trust in elections or the democratic process, among other forms of abuse."

Go deeper ... Scoop: Google to block election ads after Election Day

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Dec 8, 2020 - Economy & Business

PubMatic targets $115 million IPO amid ad tech boom

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

PubMatic, a programmatic advertising company, is looking to raise around $115 million when it files to go public this week, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Despite the ad market slump, the pandemic has been great for ad tech, because it's helped to accelerate the demand for new ad formats in mediums like streaming and gaming.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios Studio
Oct 13, 2020 - Economy & Business

Small business matters

This channel features content produced by the Axios Brand Studio and Google.

Welcome to this Axios-style Smart Brevity recap of conversations from Google’s Small Business Matters: The Digital Safety Net Expert’s Voice Live event.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Dec 8, 2020 - Economy & Business

Ad market is recovering, thanks to Big Tech

Data: Magna; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The ad market only ended up falling about 4.2% in the U.S. this year, thanks to digital media.

Why it matters: Analysts were initially expecting double-digit growth declines, but stronger-than-expected spend in social media and digital video helped to stabilize the ad sector as a whole.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow