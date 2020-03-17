49 mins ago - Technology

Google delays its coronavirus info portal

Scott RosenbergIna Fried

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios


Google will not launch a nationwide web site for coronavirus information as planned today, instead saying it hopes to have it up later this week.

Between the lines: As Axios reported this weekend, the national website was only planned after President Trump blindsided the company by announcing it at a Friday press conference.

The big picture: A separate site from Google's sister company Verily, aimed at helping patients determine whether they need coronavirus testing, launched Sunday in two Bay Area counties. But the site quickly reached capacity.

What they're saying: "With local and national guidance evolving rapidly, Google will continue working with relevant agencies and authorities to roll out a website later this week that will surface authoritative information for people in the U.S., including on screening and testing," a statement from Google read.

