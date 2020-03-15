Google scrambles to catch up with Trump's website claims

At a Sunday news conference, President Donald Trump doubled down on his claim that Google is working with the government to build a nationwide website to help manage coronavirus diagnosis and treatment.

Reality check: Google was blindsided by Trump's Friday announcement of such a project. The company is now working on two different tracks: ramping up a small pilot project that partially resembles what Trump spoke of Friday but had much more modest scope, while also scrambling to launch an entirely new, less personalized nationwide information portal about the virus.

The personalized service Trump spoke about Friday will be based on a tool in development by Google's sister company Verily and initially will serve only the San Francisco Bay area.

Only after Trump's claim Friday that the tool would be rolling out nationally "very quickly" did Google begin working on the separate national website project, Axios has learned.

The nationwide website Google is now developing in partnership with the government will include information that was already being served up when people search Google products for terms related to the coronavirus.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a Sunday blog post said the site will roll out late Monday and will include recommendations on prevention and links to information from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control.

In a separate Sunday blog post, Verily said the other tool remains "in its early stages" and will start by directing some high-risk San Franciscans to "select sites" in the city for coronavirus testing, with plans to expand as more tests become available.

Google declined to comment beyond directing Axios to the blog posts.

What he's saying: "They substantiated what I said on Friday," Trump said at the news conference Sunday.