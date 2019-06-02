Amazon and Google could face increased antitrust scrutiny after federal regulators agreed to split oversight of the tech giants, The Washington Post reported Saturday night, citing 3 people familiar with the matter.

Details: Under the agreement, the Federal Trade Commission would be responsible for oversight of Amazon, while Google would come under the watch of the Justice Department, the Post said, adding the sources spoke on the condition of anonymity "because the government’s work is confidential."

Why it matters: The apparent increased regulatory scrutiny in the United States comes at a time when President Trump has attacked the companies by name.

The big picture: The Federal Trade Commission previously directed a separate Google antitrust investigation, looking at the company's search and advertising practices and the negative impact on competitors. However, the probe was dropped in 2013. The company chose to make a handful of changes as a result.

