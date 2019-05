Details: According to WSJ sources, the DOJ plans to analyze Google's practices functionality among other business conventions, though the precise focus of the investigation remains known.

A spokesperson for Google declined to comment.

The backdrop: The Federal Trade Commission previously directed a separate Google antitrust investigation, looking at the company's search and advertising practices and the negative impact on competitors. However, the probe was dropped in 2013. The company chose to make a handful of changes as a result.

