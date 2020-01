Apple was also shut out at its first Golden Globe awards.

Winners and losers: Sony Pictures was the top winning film studio of the night, picking up three awards for its film "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood." HBO was the top winning TV studio of the night, picking up wins for "Succession," including best drama, and "Chernobyl."

Apple's new streaming service series "The Morning Show," starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, didn't pick up any awards, but was nominated three times.

Amazon's hit comedy "Fleabag" brought home two wins for the tech giant, including best comedy.

Hulu picked up two awards for "The Act" and "Ramy."

Universal's "1917" took home two awards, including best drama film and best director.

By the numbers, per Deadline:

In film:

Sony Pictures: 3



Paramount Pictures: 2



Universal Pictures: 2



Warner Bros. Pictures: 2



A24: 1



LD Entertainment/Roadside Attractions: 1



Neon: 1



Netflix: 1



United Artists Releasing: 1

In TV:

HBO: 4



Hulu: 2



Prime Video: 2



FX Networks: 1



Netflix: 1



Showtime: 1

Yes, but: Even though traditional companies held on this year, the winning slate still featured several Big Tech companies, especially in the TV category, where broadcast networks received zero nominations this year.

The big picture: The night was rather uneventful, but did feature a few funny and awkward moments.

Host Ricky Gervais slammed Hollywood's elite in a somewhat scathing opening monologue for advocating for certain causes but not actually knowing much about them.

Sasha Baron Cohen poked fun at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with the joke of the night, introducing "Jojo Rabbit" by saying, "The hero of this next movie is a naive, misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends. ... His name is Mark Zuckerberg." He then joked that his speech was leftover from 2010's "The Social Network."

Tom Hanks fought back tears in a touching speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment."

