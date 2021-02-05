GOP Reps. Gohmert, Clyde fined $5,000 each for bypassing House metal detectors

Sign up for our daily briefing
Rep. Louie Gohmert speaking outside of the Capitol in December 2020. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert (Texas) and Andrew Clyde (Ga.) were fined $5,000 each for bypassing hand-held metal detectors before entering the House chamber on Thursday in violation of a rule adopted this week, according to a senior Democratic aide.
Why it matters: Gohmert and Clyde are the first lawmakers to face the fine, which will be deducted directly from their salaries.
What they're saying: "We'll be appealing because this is ridiculous. This isn't 'The Godfather' where you plant a gun in the toilet tank," Gohmert told Axios. "There is no toilet tank in the bathroom."
Driving the news: The House voted 216-210 on Tuesday in favor of the rule, which would see lawmakers who flout the requirements fined $5,000 for a first offense and $10,000 thereafter.
- All Republicans present voted against the measure.
- The new screening measures were introduced to the House following the deadly Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol by supporters of former President Trump.