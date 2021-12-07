Sign up for our daily briefing

Tragedies, pandemic drove GoFundMe giving in 2021

A GoFundMe raising money for an operation to evacuate hundreds of Afghans. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

The pandemic, natural disasters and response to other tragedies spurred giving in 2021, according to GoFundMe's annual report.

Why it matters: The crowdfunding platform says one donation is made every second to help people across the globe. One in three fundraisers is started for someone else.

Details: Though the annual report did not specify numbers for every fundraiser, it highlighted some of 2021's "most notable" campaigns where people turned "hard to watch headlines into meaningful help." The company would not share which campaigns raised the most money.

Pandemic: In April, people around the globe raised tens of millions to provide critical oxygen supplies and meet other medical needs in India as the country faced a devastating COVID wave.

  • LGBTQ travel site GayCities launched a campaign to help keep LGBTQ venues open during the pandemic.

Natural disasters: GoFundMe raised nearly $10 million to help Texas residents caught in power outages and freezing temperatures amid deadly storms in February.

Other tragedies: AAPI communities saw a surge in support after a white man killed eight people, including six Asian women, in a mass shooting in Atlanta.

Go deeper

Ivana Saric
16 hours ago - Health

CDC raises travel advisories for France, Portugal to highest level amid COVID surge

Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised COVID-19 travel advisories to their highest levels for a number of countries on Monday, including France and Portugal.

Why it matters: The detection of the new Omicron variant last month has spurred fears of a new wave of virus infections.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Noah Garfinkel
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Gov. Hochul will order some NY hospitals to halt elective surgeries

New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul COVID-19 addresses rising cases in the state and the new variant Omicron at a press conference in November. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that some state hospitals will be ordered to halt certain elective surgeries in an effort to combat a recent COVID-19 surge, Hochul said at a press conference.

Why it matters: New York has struggled with hospital capacity throughout the pandemic and postponed nonessential procedures before.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows will stop cooperating with Jan. 6 panel, attorney says

Photo: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, his attorney told Fox News Tuesday.

Why it matters: Meadows, who failed to appear before the panel last month, is believed to have insight into former President Trump's role in efforts to stop the certification of President Biden's election win.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow