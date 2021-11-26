Donations are flowing in for Kevin Strickland, a Black man who was wrongly convicted of three murders in 1979, following his release from a Missouri prison this week.

Why it matters: Strickland, who was finally exonerated and freed Tuesday, doesn't qualify for a wrongful imprisonment payout as this only applies to people exonerated via DNA testing in Missouri, CNN notes. A GoFundMe account set up to help him had raised over $997,000 by late Thursday.