The big picture: Giuliani's insistence on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" that he can't stop leaks from the White House and that he had to urge Ukraine to investigate over unsubstantiated corruption allegations concerning former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter came a day after Volker resigned following the release of the whistleblower's report.

"It was given to me by a legitimate American investigator, lawyer, who had these serious allegations that Ukrainian officials were trying to get to the FBI. In fact, there was something wrong with the FBI and DOJ because they weren’t listening to them for a year."

— Rudy Giuliani on "Justice with Judge Jeanine"

Go deeper: