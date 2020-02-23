18 mins ago - World

Thousands gather in Germany to mourn 9 killed in racist shooting

Ursula Perano

Protesters march with banners and flags of the Syrian region Rojava through Hanau. Photo: Michael Debets/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Approximately 10,000 people marched in the town of Hanau, Germany, Sunday to mourn the deaths of nine victims who were killed by an anti-immigrant gunman last Wednesday, AP reports.

Catch up quick: The attacker killed the nine people — five of which were reportedly Turkish citizens — in Hanau, a suburb of Frankfurt, before turning the gun on his mother and himself. He left behind racist videos and texts in which he called for a genocide and claimed that he'd been surveilled since birth.

The big picture: Per the AP, this was Germany's third deadly attack inspired by far-right views in just a few months. Since Chancellor Angela Merkel permitted a wave of over 1 million refugees to enter the country during the height of the migrant crisis in 2015, Germany's far-right, anti-immigrant AfD party has seen historic electoral success. It now has representation in all 16 regional parliaments.

In photos
Marchers raise photos, believed to be of the victims, during a vigil. Photo: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images.
A woman lights a candle in honor of the victims. Photo: Xinhua/Lu Yang via Getty Images.
Mourners walk through Hanau on Market Square. Photo: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images.

Orion Rummler

In photos: How countries struck by coronavirus celebrated Valentine's Day

A Hong Kong flower shop on Valentine's Day. There are 56 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hong Kong as of Feb. 14. Photo: Miguel Candela/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Across China and other countries with some of the highest confirmed cases of the coronavirus, people celebrated Valentine's Day as they would any other year: buying flowers and other gifts, attending weddings and spending time with loved ones.

Where it stands: COVID-19 has now killed at least 1,527 people and in mainland China infected nearly 66,497 people, a number the CDC believes is underreported. There are more than 500 cases in 27 other countries and territories.

Feb 15, 2020 - Health
Orion Rummler

In photos: Wuhan and Hong Kong mourn doctor who warned of coronavirus outbreak

A Feb. 7 vigil in Hong Kong for Li Wenliang. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Vigils were held Friday in Hong Kong and Wuhan to mourn Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital who sounded the alarm on the coronavirus, for which Chinese authorities attempted to silence him. Wenliang reportedly died this week after contracting the virus.

The big picture, per the New York Times' Li Yuan: "For many people in China, the doctor’s death shook loose pent-up anger and frustration at how the government mishandled the situation by not sharing information earlier and by silencing whistle-blowers."

Feb 7, 2020 - World
Orion Rummler

In photos: Lunar New Year celebrated around the world

Dragon dancers celebrate in Manila, Philippines, on Jan. 25. Photo: Jes Aznar/Getty Images

Over 1.5 billion people globally are celebrating the Lunar New Year on Saturday and into the weekend, USA Today reports, as participants honor ancestors, exchange gifts of good fortune, and toast to abundance.

The backdrop: Amid the celebrations, major Chinese cities Beijing and quarantined Wuhan are banned from large gatherings and travel that are ubiquitous with the holiday, due to the growing coronavirus crisis.

Jan 25, 2020