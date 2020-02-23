Thousands gather in Germany to mourn 9 killed in racist shooting

Approximately 10,000 people marched in the town of Hanau, Germany, Sunday to mourn the deaths of nine victims who were killed by an anti-immigrant gunman last Wednesday, AP reports.

Catch up quick: The attacker killed the nine people — five of which were reportedly Turkish citizens — in Hanau, a suburb of Frankfurt, before turning the gun on his mother and himself. He left behind racist videos and texts in which he called for a genocide and claimed that he'd been surveilled since birth.

The big picture: Per the AP, this was Germany's third deadly attack inspired by far-right views in just a few months. Since Chancellor Angela Merkel permitted a wave of over 1 million refugees to enter the country during the height of the migrant crisis in 2015, Germany's far-right, anti-immigrant AfD party has seen historic electoral success. It now has representation in all 16 regional parliaments.

In photos

Marchers raise photos, believed to be of the victims, during a vigil. Photo: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images.

A woman lights a candle in honor of the victims. Photo: Xinhua/Lu Yang via Getty Images.

Mourners walk through Hanau on Market Square. Photo: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images.

