Thousands gather in Germany to mourn 9 killed in racist shooting
Protesters march with banners and flags of the Syrian region Rojava through Hanau. Photo: Michael Debets/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Approximately 10,000 people marched in the town of Hanau, Germany, Sunday to mourn the deaths of nine victims who were killed by an anti-immigrant gunman last Wednesday, AP reports.
Catch up quick: The attacker killed the nine people — five of which were reportedly Turkish citizens — in Hanau, a suburb of Frankfurt, before turning the gun on his mother and himself. He left behind racist videos and texts in which he called for a genocide and claimed that he'd been surveilled since birth.
The big picture: Per the AP, this was Germany's third deadly attack inspired by far-right views in just a few months. Since Chancellor Angela Merkel permitted a wave of over 1 million refugees to enter the country during the height of the migrant crisis in 2015, Germany's far-right, anti-immigrant AfD party has seen historic electoral success. It now has representation in all 16 regional parliaments.
In photos
