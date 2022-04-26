Germany to deliver anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine
Germany's minister of defense said Tuesday that it will deliver an unspecified number of anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine.
Why it matters: The announcement comes amid mounting pressure on the German government to increase military aid to Ukraine in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion.
- Germany said in February that it would send anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, reversing a restrictive export policy that prevented it from shipping arms to active conflict zones.
- The new shipment of the German-made Flakpanzer Gepard was announced by Germany's Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht during a meeting with more than 30 defense officials from dozens of NATO and non-NATO countries at Ramstein Air Base.
The big picture: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday accused NATO of engaging in a proxy war with Russia through Ukraine said the threat of a nuclear conflict "should not be underestimated."
