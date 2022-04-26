Germany to deliver anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine

Germany's minister of defense said Tuesday that it will deliver an unspecified number of anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine.

Why it matters: The announcement comes amid mounting pressure on the German government to increase military aid to Ukraine in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion.

Germany said in February that it would send anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, reversing a restrictive export policy that prevented it from shipping arms to active conflict zones.

The new shipment of the German-made Flakpanzer Gepard was announced by Germany's Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht during a meeting with more than 30 defense officials from dozens of NATO and non-NATO countries at Ramstein Air Base.

The big picture: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday accused NATO of engaging in a proxy war with Russia through Ukraine said the threat of a nuclear conflict "should not be underestimated."

