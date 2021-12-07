Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump endorses David Perdue for Georgia governor

Former President Trump makes an announcement with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) to his right and Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) to his left in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Aug. 2, 2017. Photo: Zach Gibson/Pool via Getty Images

Former President Trump on Monday endorsed former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in his campaign for governor of Georgia.

Why it matters: Trump turned on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after Kemp doubled down on the state's electoral integrity last year.

  • Per Axios’ Jonathan Swan, Trump had signaled to Perdue weeks ago that he’d have his endorsement. Perdue has also taken aim at Kemp for refusing to call a special legislative session to overturn the state's 2020 election.

What he's saying: Trump reiterated his baseless claim of election fraud in a statement on Monday, calling Kemp a failure and a "very weak Governor."

  • "[H]e can't win because the MAGA base — which is enormous — will never vote for him," Trump said.
  • "David Perdue will eliminate the Income Tax, secure the Elections, defend the Second Amendment, support our great Farmers, get crime in Atlanta and other places under control, take care of our great Vets, and put parents back in charge of the schools."

Worth noting: Trump and Perdue have also both singled out Stacey Abrams in their attacks. The voting rights activist launched her second campaign for the governor's office last week.

Go deeper

Emma Hurt
11 hours ago - Axios Atlanta

Former Sen. David Perdue launches campaign for Georgia governor

Screenshot courtesy of Perdue for Governor

As reported by multiple national outlets, including Axios, former Sen. David Perdue (R) launched a primary campaign against former ally and incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp Monday morning.

  • Per Axios's Jonathan Swan, Donald Trump signaled to Perdue weeks ago that if he ran, he could expect an endorsement from the former president.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Emma HurtJonathan Swan
Dec 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Former Sen. David Perdue to launch bid for Georgia governor

Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

Former Senator David Perdue plans to announce a primary challenge against Georgia's incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday, according to a source familiar with Perdue's thinking.

Why it matters: Perdue's challenge to his former ally Kemp sets up an unprecedented "scorched earth" battle between Georgia Republicans fueled by former President Donald Trump, in the battleground state. The news was first reported by Politico.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Emma Hurt
15 hours ago - Axios Atlanta

Inside Stacey Abrams' 2022 strategy

Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

In her first major interview since Stacey Abrams entered the governor's race, campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo sums up to Axios the "organizing principle" behind her boss' second bid for Georgia's highest office:

  • "People are in historic pain through this pandemic that has driven and furthered racial and income inequality in our state."

Why it matters: More than three years after she narrowly lost to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, Abrams' second run at the seat will happen in a vastly different environment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow