Trump endorses David Perdue for Georgia governor

Former President Trump on Monday endorsed former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in his campaign for governor of Georgia.

Why it matters: Trump turned on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after Kemp doubled down on the state's electoral integrity last year.

Per Axios’ Jonathan Swan, Trump had signaled to Perdue weeks ago that he’d have his endorsement. Perdue has also taken aim at Kemp for refusing to call a special legislative session to overturn the state's 2020 election.

What he's saying: Trump reiterated his baseless claim of election fraud in a statement on Monday, calling Kemp a failure and a "very weak Governor."

"[H]e can't win because the MAGA base — which is enormous — will never vote for him," Trump said.

"David Perdue will eliminate the Income Tax, secure the Elections, defend the Second Amendment, support our great Farmers, get crime in Atlanta and other places under control, take care of our great Vets, and put parents back in charge of the schools."

Worth noting: Trump and Perdue have also both singled out Stacey Abrams in their attacks. The voting rights activist launched her second campaign for the governor's office last week.