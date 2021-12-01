Stacey Abrams launches second campaign for Georgia governor

Stacey Abrams, voting rights activist and former 2018 candidate for Georgia governor, is running for the position again in 2022. Abrams would be the first Black female governor in the country.

Why it matters: Abrams caught national attention in 2018 by narrowly losing an election to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in a state held firmly by the GOP for nearly two decades.

What she’s saying: In an announcement on Twitter, Abrams said she’s running because “opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power."

Gov. Brian Kemp responded to the news of the potential rematch within minutes, arguing that “Stacey’s never-ending campaign for power has already hurt Georgia businesses and cost our state millions – all in service to her ultimate ambition of becoming President of the United States."

Catch up fast: Abrams, the former leader of the Georgia State House Democrats, established a national profile as a voting rights activist after her 2018 race.

She refused to concede the more than 50,000 vote loss amid allegations of voter suppression against Kemp, who ran while serving as Georgia's top election official.

Kemp has repeatedly denied all allegations of voter suppression.

Abrams' allies filed a voting rights lawsuit against state officials over the 2018 election, which is set to go to trial in February.

Reality check: Kemp is also facing the threat of a challenge from the right, from former Senator David Perdue, who has said he's considering jumping in the race.