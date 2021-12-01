Sign up for our daily briefing

Stacey Abrams launches second campaign for Georgia governor

Photo: Eze Amos/Getty Images

Stacey Abrams, voting rights activist and former 2018 candidate for Georgia governor, is running for the position again in 2022. Abrams would be the first Black female governor in the country.

Why it matters: Abrams caught national attention in 2018 by narrowly losing an election to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in a state held firmly by the GOP for nearly two decades.

What she’s saying: In an announcement on Twitter, Abrams said she’s running because “opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power."

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Gov. Brian Kemp responded to the news of the potential rematch within minutes, arguing that “Stacey’s never-ending campaign for power has already hurt Georgia businesses and cost our state millions – all in service to her ultimate ambition of becoming President of the United States."

Catch up fast: Abrams, the former leader of the Georgia State House Democrats, established a national profile as a voting rights activist after her 2018 race.

  • She refused to concede the more than 50,000 vote loss amid allegations of voter suppression against Kemp, who ran while serving as Georgia's top election official.
  • Kemp has repeatedly denied all allegations of voter suppression.
  • Abrams' allies filed a voting rights lawsuit against state officials over the 2018 election, which is set to go to trial in February.

Reality check: Kemp is also facing the threat of a challenge from the right, from former Senator David Perdue, who has said he's considering jumping in the race.

Go deeper

Emma Hurt
Nov 30, 2021 - Axios Atlanta

Georgia's new districts, explained

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Since last week felt like a small tsunami of news, we’re revisiting a story that will affect Georgians for the next decade: the new congressional maps that passed along party lines.

What’s next: Gov. Brian Kemp has not yet signed these into law. Multiple organizations have promised to sue as soon as he does.

Here’s the skinny on the proposed changes affecting metro Atlanta:

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Thomas Wheatley
Nov 30, 2021 - Axios Atlanta

Our guide to Atlanta's mayoral runoff election

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

It’s Election Day yet again, and time for Atlanta voters to cast ballots for Atlanta’s next mayor and several members of the Atlanta City Council, plus representatives on the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education.

Most of our tips from Election Day stand, but here are the important details:

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
8 mins ago - Health

Meta removes over 600 accounts linked to COVID disinformation effort by China

Facebook's corporate headquarters campus in Menlo Park, California. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Meta announced Wednesday it has removed over 600 Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to a Chinese influence operation that claimed the U.S. was pressuring the World Health Organization (WHO) to blame COVID on China.

Why it matters: Though Meta said the network was unsuccessful, it marks yet another COVID disinformation campaign instigated by China in an effort to discredit the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow