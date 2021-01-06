Georgia results shake up Democrats' potential health agenda

If both Democrats ultimately pull off wins in Georgia's Senate races, they'll secure a narrow Democratic majority and increase the odds that significant health care legislation could become law.

Driving the news: Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler for one of the Senate seats, AP called early this morning. A winner has not yet been declared in the race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue.

What they're saying: The Kaiser Family Foundation's Larry Levitt yesterday tweeted a list of health policies that Democrats may enact with a Senate majority:

Nullifying the pending GOP lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act

Making ACA premiums more affordable

Incentivizing states to expand Medicaid

Allowing the government to negotiate drug prices

Eliminating cost-sharing for coronavirus treatment

The other side: If Republicans end up holding one of the Georgia Senate seats, there's still the possibility of bipartisan compromise. But that is an entirely different — and much narrower — policy universe.