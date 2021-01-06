Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Georgia results shake up Democrats' potential health agenda

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

If both Democrats ultimately pull off wins in Georgia's Senate races, they'll secure a narrow Democratic majority and increase the odds that significant health care legislation could become law.

Driving the news: Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler for one of the Senate seats, AP called early this morning. A winner has not yet been declared in the race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue.

What they're saying: The Kaiser Family Foundation's Larry Levitt yesterday tweeted a list of health policies that Democrats may enact with a Senate majority:

  • Nullifying the pending GOP lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act
  • Making ACA premiums more affordable
  • Incentivizing states to expand Medicaid
  • Allowing the government to negotiate drug prices
  • Eliminating cost-sharing for coronavirus treatment

The other side: If Republicans end up holding one of the Georgia Senate seats, there's still the possibility of bipartisan compromise. But that is an entirely different — and much narrower — policy universe.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 4, 2021 - Politics & Policy

New Republican poll shows statistical tie in Georgia

A banner for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler hangs from an old Army truck in Madison, Ga., on Saturday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Democratic and Republican Senate candidates in Georgia are in a statistical tie heading into Tuesday's pair of runoff elections, according to a new poll conducted for a Republican super PAC.

Why it matters: In both elections, Democrats pulled ahead in early voting, putting pressure on Republicans to increase their turnout on Election Day to catch up. The tie poll suggests a jump ball in the races between Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia's four-year fallout

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's not just the presidential election that matters big time.

What it means: The outcome in tonight's Georgia runoff elections will decide the fate of Biden's presidency, from whether he gets his Cabinet nominees to whether progressives get their tax hikes and public spending.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Jan 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Nearly $500 million spent on ads for Georgia Senate races

The Georgia Senate runoff races are among the most expensive Senate races in history, according to advertising spend figures from Ad Impact.

The big picture: Collectively, nearly $500 million worth of ads targeting Georgia voters has been spent in two months.

