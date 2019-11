Kemp's aides estimate that the plan would cover about 50,000 of the 408,000 Georgians who fall beneath the federal poverty level but don't qualify for Medicaid.

Low-income Georgians could also receive subsidized employer coverage if their employer offers insurance but it's unaffordable for them.

The catch: Georgia isn't seeking full federal funding for its partial expansion — because the federal government has already rejected that approach.

Go deeper: How Georgia plans to radically reshape its individual health insurance market