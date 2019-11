Details: Controversially, the exchange market would be brought under state control, including how subsidies are structured and distributed. Plans would no longer have to cover all of the ACA's essential health benefits for enrollees to receive subsidies.

Small business employees whose employers give them a bonus to buy health insurance would also be eligible for subsidies.

The plan also creates a $300 million dollar reinsurance program, which would compensate insurers for high-cost claims that contribute to higher premiums.

Georgians would no longer use healthcare.gov to enroll in ACA plans. Instead, those who try to use the site would be routed to a page with options —including private web brokers that could sell skimpier plans.

What we're watching: This is only step one. Kemp is expected to detail on Monday another waiver proposal that could lead to a limited Medicaid expansion, per AJC.

On the other hand, Indiana announced yesterday that it's temporarily halting its Medicaid work requirements because of a lawsuit, per the Wall Street Journal.