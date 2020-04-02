54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia governor: Didn't know asymptomatic individuals could spread the coronavirus

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp stated Wednesday that he learned within the last day that asymptomatic individuals can transfer the coronavirus.

What Kemp is saying: "Now those individuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad, but we didn't know that until the last 24 hours." During the press conference, Kemp said this "new" information pushed him to order a shelter-in-place order, calling it a "game-changer," AP writes.

Reality check: News reports since at least late February have warned about asymptomatic individuals transmitting the coronavirus.

  • "I don't think there's any question that someone who is without symptoms and carrying the virus can transmit the virus to somebody else," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, per the New York Times.
  • Data from China also suggests 33% of coronavirus cases were asymptomatic.

More states issue stay-at-home orders as coronavirus crisis escalates

Marisa Fernandez

More states issue stay-at-home orders as coronavirus crisis escalates

Data: Axios reporting; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Florida and Georgia governors ordered all residents to stay at home late Wednesday, with exceptions for those engaged in essential services, including health care and government functions.

The big picture: In a matter of weeks, the number of states that issued orders nearly quadrupled, affecting almost 300 million Americans.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Cases to hit 1 million within days, WHO warns

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC

Novel coronavirus infections are nearing the 1 million mark after a "near exponential growth" that's reached "almost every country," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

The big picture: COVID-19 cases surged past 937,000 and the global death toll exceeded 47,000 by early Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. Italy has reported more than 13,000 deaths.

Scott Rosenberg

1-minute read: 10 fact-based steps to a virus crisis

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

News about the coronavirus is so big and coming so fast that it's hard to remember what happened just last week, let alone last month.

Here's the quickest possible review of the story so far — how it happened and how the U.S. lost control.

