54 mins ago - Health

Report: Data suggests 33% of coronavirus cases in China were asymptomatic

Axios

A father and son in Beijing, March 22. Photo: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images

Classified Chinese government data suggests that one-third of coronavirus cases in the country were asymptomatic "silent carriers," according to the South China Morning Post, the English-language paper in Hong Kong.

Why it matters: Because of the high number of asymptomatic cases, China and South Korea started testing people who had close contact with a patient — regardless of whether they had flu-like symptoms.

  • This testing standard may explain how the two Asian countries have slowed the spread of the virus. Hong Kong is testing airport arrivals in the city, even if travelers have no symptoms.

By the numbers: "More than 43,000 people in China had tested positive without immediate symptoms by the end of February and were quarantined," SCMP reports.

The big picture: The number of infections is rapidly rising in most European countries and the United States, where for the most part only those with symptoms are being tested.

Go deeper: Even the best coronavirus scenario is terrible

Go deeper

Sam Baker

The problems with our coronavirus testing are worse than you think

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

If the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. gets really bad — if it stretches on longer than we anticipated, if huge numbers of people get sick, if the disruptions to daily life become even more severe — early flaws in the testing process will bear a lot of the blame.

The big picture: You probably know that there were some early problems with testing and that they’re getting better — which they are. But those early failures will help define the entire scope of this pandemic, and there’s not much we can do now to reverse the damage.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 16, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

United Airlines to pause flights to Japan due to coronavirus

Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

United Airlines announced Friday it has cancelled its flights to Japan until the end of April, as more countries experience community-wide spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: Estimates show the virus could cost the travel industry $46.6 billion per month, according to a survey released this week by Global Business Travel Association, the Washington Post reports.

Go deeperArrowFeb 28, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Sen. Maria Cantwell staffer tests positive for the coronavirus

Sen. Maria Cantwell at the U.S. Capitol in January. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A staffer in the Washington, D.C., office of Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) is in insolation after displaying symptoms of the novel coronavirus for which they subsequently tested positive, a statement released Wednesday night confirms. The office is now serving constituents remotely.

Why it matters: This is the first known case of a congressional staffer becoming infected with the virus. "The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 has had no known contact with the senator or other members of Congress," the statement notes. "The senator is requesting that testing be done on any other staffers who have been in contact with the individual and show symptoms."

Go deeper: Lawmakers self-quarantine after contact with confirmed coronavirus cases

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on the case.

Keep ReadingArrowMar 12, 2020 - Health