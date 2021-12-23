Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Texas parole board withdraws George Floyd pardon recommendation

Rebecca Falconer

A mural honoring George Floyd in Houston, Texas. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

George Floyd will not be posthumously pardoned for a 2004 Houston drug charge after all because the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles withdrew its recommendation, the Dallas Morning News first reported Thursday.

Driving the news: The board had recommended a full pardon for Floyd for the charge, for which he served 10 months in prison. A spokesperson for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) told the Morning News that recommendation "contained procedural errors" and said there had been a "lack of compliance with Board rules."

  • "As a result of the Board's withdrawal of the recommendation concerning George Floyd, Governor Abbott did not have the opportunity to consider it," the spokesperson added.

The big picture: Floyd, whose killing by a former Minneapolis police officer sparked global anti-racism protests last year, was arrested during a Houston police sting operation for selling $10 worth of crack, per AP.

  • The officer who arrested him, Gerald Goines, is facing two murder charges and has been accused of lying to justify warrants over a 2019 drug raid.
  • The Harris County Public Defender's office alleged Goines fabricated a confidential informant in Floyd's case.

What they're saying: Allison Mathis, a Houston public defender who applied for a posthumous pardon for Floyd, told the Morning News the recommendation withdrawal was "outrageous."

  • "Greg Abbott and his political appointees have let their politics triumph over the right thing to do and what is clearly is justice," Mathis said.
  • "I expected an up or a down vote. I did not expect this kind of misconduct."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Ben Montgomery
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Daunte Wright's family "relieved" by guilty verdict

Family and friends of Daunte Wright react after the verdict was read in the trial of Kim Potter. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Civil rights attorneys who represent the family of Daunte Wright said the family felt "relieved that the justice system has provided some measure of accountability" for Wright's "senseless death" in a police shooting.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Nick HalterTorey Van Oot
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ex-officer Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter in killing of Daunte Wright

Posters are displayed outside the Hennepin County Government Center on Nov. 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter on Thursday was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last April.

The big picture: The shooting, which came during the Derek Chauvin murder trial, sparked days of protests in the Minneapolis suburb.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
4 hours ago - World

5 stories worth your time

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. The giving boom: 2021 could top 2020's surge in charitable giving.
  2. Chart: Death rates increased for each age group 15 years and older in 2020.
  3. Why science is struggling: A flood of scientific papers may be paradoxically preventing new ideas from advancing.
  4. How Boris Johnson lost his mojo: 6 in 10 Brits think he'll be out of a job by the end of next year.
  5. New virtual hub: Internet companies are turning isolated living rooms into new social experiences, enabled by smart TVs.