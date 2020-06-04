1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Remembering George Floyd

Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

With politicians, clergy and law enforcement in attendance on Thursday in Minneapolis, the family of George Floyd demanded recognition for his life well lived.

Why it matters: Floyd has become the latest symbol of police brutality after he was killed last week when a police officer held a knee to his neck.

Floyd — or Perry, as his family called him — in their words:

  • "Everywhere you go and see people, how they cling to him. They wanted to be around him," said his brother Philonise, per the N.Y. Times.
  • Even for homeless people and drug addicts, "when they spoke to George, they felt like they was the president, that's how he made them feel."
  • "Being in the house with my brother, it was inspiring," he added, "because my mom used to take in other kids, and they were George's friends." He spoke of sharing a bed with his big brother, making banana-and-mayonnaise sandwiches and playing football.
  • "The thing I miss most about him is his hugs. He was just this big giant," said his cousin Tera Brown.

And in New York City, his brother Terrence Floyd said "power to the people, all of us" at a memorial in Brooklyn's Cadman Plaza.

  • "I'm proud of the protests but I'm not proud of the destruction. My brother wasn't about that. The Floyds are a God-fearing family."

The big picture: At the memorial on Thursday, the Rev. Al Sharpton likened Floyd's death to the everyday African American experience in America.

  • "The reason we could never be who we wanted to be and dreamed of being is you kept your knee on our neck."
  • "It's time for us to stand up in George's name and say get your knee off our necks."

Below: Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo (R) kneels as Floyd's remains were taken to the memorial service.

Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

Below: Reps. Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley pay their respects.

Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

Below: The Rev. Jesse Jackson (R) and his son Jonathan Jackson pay their respects.

Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

Below: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey pays his respects.

Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

What's next: Sharpton said the family will be among those leading a march on Washington this summer for federal policing equality.

  • The details and planning of the march are still in the early stages, according to CBS News' Wesley Lowery.
  • Martin Luther King III will be involved in the planning.

Rashaan Ayesh
Updated 16 hours ago - World

In photos: People around the world show support for George Floyd

Protesters march in central London in solidarity with U.S. protesters and against racism in the United Kingdom on Wednesday. Sky News reports clashes with police overshadowed what had been a largely peaceful demonstration. Photo: Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

From Canada to New Zealand, people have turned out in their thousands to rally against racism and show their support this week for U.S. demonstrators protesting the death in police custody of George Floyd — mainly outside American embassies.

Why it matters: The tense situation in the U.S. has brought the discussion of racism and discrimination onto the global stage at a time when most of the world is consumed by the novel coronavirus.

Orion Rummler
Updated Jun 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy

In photos: Mayors and police in solidarity gestures with protesters across U.S.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti with protesters and clergy members downtown Tuesday. 1,000 people rallied outside his home the same day to protest his response to the demonstrations, per the L.A. Times. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and LAPD officers kneeled with peaceful protesters in downtown Los Angeles following days of unrest that prompted a curfew to be imposed from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The crowd chanted "Defund the police!" as Garcetti knelt, per the Los Angeles Times.

The big picture: There have been days-long clashes across the U.S. between law enforcement and demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd and other black people in police custody. But police and officials in several cities have taken to kneeling with protesters in recent days. One sheriff even marched alongside demonstrators in Michigan.

Orion Rummler
Updated Jun 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy

In photos: Voters cast primary ballots under curfew

Carol Elliott waits in line to vote on June 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

Voters lined up for hours to cast ballots in presidential primaries across the U.S. on Tuesday, even amid curfews imposed for protests over George Floyd's killing.

Zoom in: D.C. and Philadelphia's mayors exempted voters from curfews as long as they got into line to vote by 8 p.m. In D.C., some waited in line for four hours near McKinley Technology High School and were still out well past the city's 7 p.m. curfew. Others outside Washington's Hardy Middle School were still in line after 9 p.m.

