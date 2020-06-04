45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Al Sharpton says Floyd family will lead march on Washington in August

The family of George Floyd is teaming up with Rev. Al Sharpton to hold a march on Washington on Aug. 28 — the 57th anniversary of the civil rights movement's March on Washington — to call for a federal policing equality act, Sharpton announced during a eulogy at Floyd's memorial service in Minneapolis Thursday.

Why it matters: The news comes amid growing momentum for calls to address systemic racism in policing and other facets of society, after more than a week of protests and social unrest following the killing of Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

  • The details and planning of the march are still in the early stages, according to CBS News' Wesley Lowery.
  • Martin Luther King III will be involved in the planning.

What they're saying: Sharpton said the Floyd family and families of other black men killed by police officers, including the mother of Eric Garner, will organize to call for reforms in the coming months.

"I'm glad Martin III is here today because on Aug. 28, the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington, we're going back to Washington, Martin. That's where your father stood in the shadows of the Lincoln Memorial and said, 'I have a dream.'"
"Well we're going back this Aug. 28 to restore and recommit that dream. To stand up. Because just like at one era we had to fight slavery, another era we had to fight Jim Crow, another era we dealt with voting rights — this is the era to deal with policing and criminal justice. We need to go back to Washington and stand up — black, white, Latino, Arab — in the shadows of Lincoln, and tell them this is the time to stop this."
— Rev. Al Sharpton

The big picture: Sharpton's eulogy began with an acknowledgment that George Floyd "did not die of common health conditions."

  • He died, Sharpton said, "of a common American criminal justice malfunction. He died because there has not been the corrective behavior that has taught this country that if you commit a crime, it does not matter whether you wear blue jeans or a blue uniform, you must pay for the crime you committed."
  • Sharpton capped the eulogy by calling for a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had Floyd pinned to the ground with his knee.

Ursula Perano
2 hours ago - Health

Medical journal retracts study that fueled hydroxychloroquine concerns

Photo: George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

The Lancet medical journal retracted a study on Thursday that found that coronavirus patients who took hydroxychloroquine had a higher mortality rate and increased heart problem than those who did nothing, stating that the authors were "unable to complete an independent audit of the data underpinning their analysis."

Why it matters: The results of the study, which claimed to have analyzed data from nearly 96,000 patients on six continents, led several governments to ban the use of the anti-malarial drug for coronavirus patients due to safety concerns.

Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

George Floyd updates

Text reading "Demilitarize the police" is projected on an army vehicle during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Washington, D.C.. early on Thursday. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

All four former Minneapolis police officers have been charged for George Floyd’s death and are in custody, including Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The latest: A judge Thursday set bail at $750,000 for each of three ex-officers, AP reports.

Orion Rummler
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

John Kelly defends James Mattis against Trump attacks

John Kelly in the White House in July 2017. Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly defended James Mattis on Thursday after President Trump attacked the former defense secretary as "the world's most overrated general" and claimed on Twitter that he was fired.

What he's saying: “The president did not fire him. He did not ask for his resignation,” Kelly told the Washington Post in an interview. “The president has clearly forgotten how it actually happened or is confused."

