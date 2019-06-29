Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Gen Z's move toward interactive storytelling

Years ago, "choose your own adventure books" were all the rage for young millennials. Today, Gen Z has taken the concept of "choosing your own adventure," or interactive storytelling, to a whole new level.

Driving the news: A Twitter thread featuring a chose your own adventure tale about Beyonce has gone viral.

  • The thread allows users to chose how they would spend a day in the life as Beyonce's assistant, including binary choices about how they would feed and entertain her, trying not to get fired.

The big picture: The "choose your own adventure" concept has penetrated everything from books, to movies to TV shows.

  • Netflix has been doubling down on interactive storytelling, and plans to expand its "choose our own adventure" content library, after first debuting the capability in late 2018 for "Bandersnatch."
  • YouTube is also developing some of its own "choose your own adventure" programming, Bloomberg reports.
  • NBCUniversal and Endless Entertainment launched an interactive storytelling mobile game in April called "Series: Your Story Universe."

Yes, but: Interactive storytelling requires a dramatic increase in production budgets, making it unlikely the trend continues to expand in a major way in the entertainment sector at this point.

  • Our thought bubble: Expect to see more gaming companies leverage storylines from entertainment companies to build out more compelling storylines within interactive games.

