Gen Z's favorite brands

In this image, five fashionably dressed young adults look at their phones while standing in a line against a wall.
Photo: Gpointstudio via Getty Images

Gen Z's top 5 favorite brands are Google, Netflix, Youtube, Amazon and Oreo, according to a recent Morning Consult poll.

Why it matters: The country's youngest consumers are going to help shift America's religion, racial makeup and urban concentration by 2040 — and they'll also affect how well companies succeed as their spending power increases.

Catch up quick:

  • Urban members of Gen Z enjoy Apple and Pixar, while their rural counterparts prioritize UPS and Taco Bell. Suburban Gen Z'ers like Best Buy.
  • Conservative and liberal Gen Z'ers both like Netflix the most. Conservatives rank Walmart in their top 5, while liberals don't count it in their top 20 brands.
  • Chick-fil-A is the third favorite brand for 18-21 year old conservatives.
  • Black Gen Z'ers, as opposed to their white and Hispanic peers, name Bath & Body Works as one of their top 10 favorite brands.

The intrigue: Older brands like Microsoft, Dollar Tree and IHOP make appearances in Gen Z's top 25 brands alongside new tech giants like Amazon.

  • Facebook and Twitter are nowhere to be found in Gen Z's favorites. Female, liberal and suburban 18-21 year olds rank Instagram as one of their most-loved brands — and the app ranks 15th for all Gen Z'ers.

Generation Z