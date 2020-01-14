Health care industry grapples with staggering gene therapy costs

Why it matters: These therapies will provide medical miracles to patients who have long gone without cures for debilitating diseases. Some may even save money in the long run, compared with the cost of lifelong treatment.

But our health care system isn't built to absorb these kinds of upfront costs.

The impact will be especially potent for small employers, which could be bankrupted by one sick employee who receives one of these therapies.

What's next: CVS is developing an additional insurance product that it says will help small employers guard against this, among other solutions it outlined in the white paper.

The bottom line: Policymakers are stuck on how to deal with existing prescription drug prices, but the private market is beginning to at least grapple with how it will handle the cost of future drugs.

