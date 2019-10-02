By the numbers: The report looks at 4 treatments approved in the U.S. In 13 states, none of the 4 treatments were available, as of July. And there are only 5 zip codes nationwide in which all 4 are available.

Between the lines: These treatments can be prohibitively expensive even for patients with access to them.

The gene therapy Zolgensma is the most expensive drug in the world, with a list price of $2.1 million.

There are also affordability questions surrounding CAR-T, as hospitals often aren't fully compensated for the cost of administering it.

What we're watching: There are 30 gene therapies in late-stage testing, per PwC, and the number of clinical trials has grown rapidly over the last decade.

