Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Gen Z is the Great Resignation generation

Erica Pandey
Illustration of an exit sign with a person's silhouette forming the "I". 
Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

America's youngest generation entered the job market amid the Great Resignation — and that has changed the way they view working.

Why it matters: This cohort will make up a third of U.S. labor by 2030, shaping the future of work.

What's happening: In the spirit of the Great Resignation, Gen Z is far likelier than older generations to job-hop, Karin Kimbrough, chief economist at LinkedIn, told me Thursday during an Axios event.

  • Gen Z is changing jobs at a rate 134% higher than they were in 2019. Millennials are switching 24% more, and boomers 4% less, per LinkedIn data.
  • And they plan to keep job-hopping: Some 25% of Gen Zers say they hope or plan to leave their employers within the next six months, LinkedIn found. Compare that with 23% of millennials, 18% of Gen X and just 12% of boomers.

"That's a little bit normal because they're younger, and their tenure is shorter," says Kimbrough.

  • But Gen Z's willingness to hop jobs is remarkable beyond that, she notes. A whopping 75% of Gen Zers say they're willing to switch career paths entirely and look for jobs in new industries. Less than half of those older say the same.

The big picture: Gen Z joined the workforce in the middle of pandemic-induced telework, which has also shaped their view of the working world.

  • They're 77% more likely to engage with a job posting on LinkedIn that mentions "flexibility" than one that doesn't. Millennials are 30% more likely to click on the posting with "flexibility."

What to watch: For teleworking Gen Zers, many of whom accepted job offers and on-boarded at new companies without meeting any colleagues, workplace culture and company purpose have become increasingly important.

  • "I think the good news about this new workforce is that a lot of them really resonate as consumers with brands that have a purpose that aligns with their values," Marissa Andrada, Chipotle's chief people officer, told me at the Axios event.
  • "The employers need to think about how they create ... mentorship and connection that will really keep Gen Zs in place," Kimbrough says. "Because they are likely to move around."
Go deeper