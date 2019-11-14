Israeli and Palestinian officials indicate Gaza ceasefire reached

Israeli and Palestinian officials signalled on Thursday that a ceasefire has been reached following days of deadly cross-border fighting that began after Israel killed a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander in an airstrike.

The latest: Israeli officials said "Israel has achieved all the goals of its military operation." They added that Israel didn't agree to give anything to the Islamic Jihad and that developments on the ground in Gaza will determine if the ceasefire holds. "There is no change in policy — whoever tries to attack us will be hit," the officials said.