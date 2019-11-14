Israeli and Palestinian officials indicate Gaza ceasefire reached

Israeli and Palestinian officials signalled on Thursday that a ceasefire has been reached following days of deadly cross-border fighting that began after Israel killed a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander in an airstrike.
The latest: Israeli officials said "Israel has achieved all the goals of its military operation." They added that Israel didn't agree to give anything to the Islamic Jihad and that developments on the ground in Gaza will determine if the ceasefire holds. "There is no change in policy — whoever tries to attack us will be hit," the officials said.
- Palestinian sources said the ceasefire was reached after mediation by Egypt and the United Nations and it came into effect at 5:30am Thursday Israel time.
- The Israeli Defense Force home command announced it is canceling the emergency situation in all areas other than those bordering the Gaza strip.
What they're saying: UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov, who was involved in the ceasefire mediation said Thursday morning that Egypt and the United Nations "worked hard to prevent the most dangerous escalation in and around Gaza from leading to war."
- Mladenov added that the coming hours and days will be critical. "All must show maximum restraint and do their part to prevent bloodshed. The Middle East does not need more wars," he said.
The big picture: The fighting erupted after Israel killed the PIJ commander Baha Abu al-Ata early on Tuesday. A total of 34 people were killed in Gaza, 20 of them Islamic Jihad operatives, official figures show.
Go deeper: Tensions rise after Israeli airstrike kills Islamic Jihad leader in Gaza
Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.