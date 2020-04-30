Gavin Newsom to issue order closing all California beaches

Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all beaches and state parks to close Friday to avoid a repeat of last weekend's "violation" of lockdown measures when the coast became "overcrowded," a police memo leaked to Fox News said Wednesday.

The big picture: California Police Chiefs Association president Eric Nuñez told AP the memo was sent for planning purposes ahead of Newsom's announcement Thursday. Newsom said earlier Wednesday he was working with local authorities on taking further action after Newport Beach City Council voted to keep its beaches open, per the Los Angeles Times. The novel coronavirus has killed 1,887 people in California and infected 46,500 others, per the latest state health figures.

