1 hour ago - Health

Gavin Newsom to issue order closing all California beaches

Rebecca Falconer

Large crowds gather near the Newport Beach Pier in Newport Beach on Saturday. Photo: Mindy Schauer/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all beaches and state parks to close Friday to avoid a repeat of last weekend's "violation" of lockdown measures when the coast became "overcrowded," a police memo leaked to Fox News said Wednesday.

The big picture: California Police Chiefs Association president Eric Nuñez told AP the memo was sent for planning purposes ahead of Newsom's announcement Thursday. Newsom said earlier Wednesday he was working with local authorities on taking further action after Newport Beach City Council voted to keep its beaches open, per the Los Angeles Times. The novel coronavirus has killed 1,887 people in California and infected 46,500 others, per the latest state health figures.

Go deeper: In photos: Cities take steps toward reopening

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Over 4 million Italian workers have sent applications to the country's national welfare agency, the agency tweeted on Wednesday. 650,000 of those applications to recover from lost wages due to Italy's stay-at-home order are being verified, the agency said.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 227,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 971,000 have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 236,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has now killed more than 60,800 Americans and infected over 1 million others in less than three months since the first known death was reported in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: The rate of COVID-19 deaths is 17.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, per NPR. More than 120,000 Americans have recovered from the virus and over 6 million tests have been conducted in the U.S. as of Wednesday evening.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Health
Ursula Perano

Florida governor says phase one of reopening will begin next week

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced on Wednesday that phase one of the state's reopening will begin in most counties on Monday, with stores and restaurants permitted to operate at a 25% occupancy limit.

Why it matters: Florida has been one of the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., reporting more than 33,000 confirmed cases and 1,200 deaths thus far, per Johns Hopkins.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow10 hours ago - Politics & Policy