In photos: Cities take steps toward reopening
People cool off from the heat at Newport Beach, California, on Saturday. Photo: Michael Heiman/Getty Images
President Trump has told a briefing it's "exciting to see" parts of the country begin to reopen, but he's urging people maintain physical distancing and use face coverings as the number of U.S. COVID-19 cases continue to rise along with the death toll.
The big picture: People flocked to newly reopened Ventura and Orange county beaches in Southern California Saturday, per the Los Angeles Times, which reports officials saying there were "few incidents." In Georgia and in Oklahoma Businesses including salons and spas reopened Friday, while Alaska has also eased restrictions on restaurants. Here's a snapshot of some of the places taking tentative steps toward returning to life before the pandemic.