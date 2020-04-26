President Trump has told a briefing it's "exciting to see" parts of the country begin to reopen, but he's urging people maintain physical distancing and use face coverings as the number of U.S. COVID-19 cases continue to rise along with the death toll.

The big picture: People flocked to newly reopened Ventura and Orange county beaches in Southern California Saturday, per the Los Angeles Times, which reports officials saying there were "few incidents." In Georgia and in Oklahoma Businesses including salons and spas reopened Friday, while Alaska has also eased restrictions on restaurants. Here's a snapshot of some of the places taking tentative steps toward returning to life before the pandemic.

A hair salon in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. Photo: Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images

People enjoy the beach through the afternoon fog in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

A nail salon in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. Photo: Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images

A supervisor preparing bouys to guide boaters with the reopening of Hempstead's marinas at the Town of Hempstead Conservation in Freeport, New York on April 21. Photo: J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images