In photos: Cities take steps toward reopening

Rebecca Falconer

People cool off from the heat at Newport Beach, California, on Saturday. Photo: Michael Heiman/Getty Images

President Trump has told a briefing it's "exciting to see" parts of the country begin to reopen, but he's urging people maintain physical distancing and use face coverings as the number of U.S. COVID-19 cases continue to rise along with the death toll.

The big picture: People flocked to newly reopened Ventura and Orange county beaches in Southern California Saturday, per the Los Angeles Times, which reports officials saying there were "few incidents." In Georgia and in Oklahoma Businesses including salons and spas reopened Friday, while Alaska has also eased restrictions on restaurants. Here's a snapshot of some of the places taking tentative steps toward returning to life before the pandemic.

A hair salon in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. Photo: Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images
People enjoy the beach through the afternoon fog in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
A nail salon in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. Photo: Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images
A supervisor preparing bouys to guide boaters with the reopening of Hempstead's marinas at the Town of Hempstead Conservation in Freeport, New York on April 21. Photo: J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images
Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on April 19, after the local mayor reopened Duval County beaches following a drop in coronavirus cases. Gov. Ron DeSantis made clear at a Saturday news briefing he's in no rush to ease restrictions on businesses, as he launched the Re-Open Florida Task Force website Saturday, asking residents' input on lifting measures. Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

In photos: Groups protest coronavirus lockdowns across the U.S.

Protestors outside the Louisiana Governor's Mansion on April 25 in Baton Rouge. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Protesters gathered in Florida, Louisiana and Texas on Saturday against stay-at-home orders designed to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus, following a week of similar demonstrations across the country.

Why it matters: Leading coronavirus modeling shows the country's collective sacrifice of an economic shutdown — which has resulted in over 26 million jobless claims — has likely prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths, serving as a sign that social distancing is working.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The novel coronavirus has now infected almost 2.9 million people and killed over 200,000, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 817,000 people have recovered from COVID-19. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 939,000 from 5.1 million tests), followed by Spain (more than 223,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has now infected more than 939,000 people and killed over 53,700 in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 100,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Sunday morning.

The big picture: The official COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. surged past 50,000 on Friday, per Johns Hopkins. The number of tests conducted in the U.S. surpassed 5 million on Saturday.

