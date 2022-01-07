Sign up for our daily briefing

GameStop and Konami to invest in NFTs

Megan Farokhmanesh

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Konami and GameStop have announced investments into the NFT (non-fungible tokens) space, as companies push ahead with the controversial digital items.

Driving the news: According to a Wall Street Journal report, GameStop has hired more than 20 people to run a new division dedicated to creating cryptocurrency partnerships and an NFT marketplace.

  • The company has also reportedly been reaching out to game developers in the interest of having them create NFTs for that marketplace.

Currently, GameStop is courting would-be creators with a website where they can request to join the eventual marketplace.

  • Aspiring creators fill out a survey that includes questions about how applicants describe themselves, from independent artists to "meme lord."

Additionally, Castlevania developer and publisher Konami is auctioning off NFTs based around the series in celebration of its 35th anniversary.

  • In a letter to shareholders, president Kimihiko Higashio said that "with the evolution of technologies such as AI, 5G and NFTs (non-fungible tokens), as well as the increasing recognition of esports as a sporting event, we expect the market to be revitalized by inventive new ways to enjoy games."

Sega, meanwhile, is approaching NFTs with caution, noting that the company wants to "try out various experiments," but that "nothing is decided at this point."

  • “There have been many [announcements] about this already… but there are users who [have shown] negative reactions at this point." 

Catch up quick: NFTs are cryptocurrency tokens that make digital items — which can be anything from a GIF to a virtual piece of property — into assets that, in theory, only one person can own.

What’s next: According to WSJ, GameStop’s marketplace is expected to launch before the year’s end.

Oriana GonzalezKristal Dixon
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ahmaud Arbery killers sentenced to life

A demonstrator holds a sign at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A judge on Friday sentenced the three white men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery to life in prison, with Travis and Gregory McMichael receiving life without parole and William “Roddie” Bryan receiving life with the possibility of parole.

Driving the news: Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was chased and shot dead while running in February 2020. Prosecutors only pursued the case after a video of the killing went viral in May 2020, sparking national anger.

Margaret Harding McGill
4 hours ago - Technology

Overcoming 5G's tree problem

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

It's been long known that trees can slow down some 5G signals. A recent federal study aims to figure out just how much, in order to create more accurate signal strength prediction models.

Why it matters: 5G has the potential to supercharge wireless networks, but its rollout has revealed a range of complex challenges.

Andrew Solender
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to give State of the Union on March 1

Biden speaks during a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2021. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on March 1.

Why it matters: The news comes as Biden tries to shepherd several major pieces of legislation through Congress this year, including a multitrillion dollar social spending package and a comprehensive election reform bill.

