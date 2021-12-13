Prominent industry names announce new NFT-based games

Veteran game designers Will Wright (The Sims, Sim City) and Peter Molyneux (Black & White, Fable) announced plans to make new NFT-based games during a weekend showcase held by NFT gaming company Gala Games.

Why it matters: It’s part of an attempt to prove that NFT gaming is legit, trading on the reputations of two prominent men who haven’t made hits in many years.

While establishment game publishers have been talking about getting in on NFT gaming — and drawing fan blowback in the process — nearly every NFT game that has been released so far has come from indies and upstarts.

Molyneux said he’s working on a business simulator called Legacy, while Wright more loosely is pegged to create a game that will work around existing collectible Gala NFTs.

Gala also announced that veteran studio Certain Affinity is creating an NFT first-person shooter.

Reminder: In the context of gaming, NFTs are digital items that, through blockchain technology, are said to be unique, ostensibly owned by the player-purchaser and usable in games.

But skepticism around the sector is as plentiful as the millions of dollars being invested in it by venture capital firms.

Beyond questions of environmental impact are those about how NFTs help gameplay and what they can do that standard video game items can’t.

Between the lines: Gala heavily promotes the concept of NFTs as a means to being a virtual landlord and tries to stoke land rushes before its games are out.