Prominent industry names announce new NFT-based games

Legacy. Screenshot: Gala Games

Veteran game designers Will Wright (The Sims, Sim City) and Peter Molyneux (Black & White, Fable) announced plans to make new NFT-based games during a weekend showcase held by NFT gaming company Gala Games.

Why it matters: It’s part of an attempt to prove that NFT gaming is legit, trading on the reputations of two prominent men who haven’t made hits in many years.

  • While establishment game publishers have been talking about getting in on NFT gaming — and drawing fan blowback in the process — nearly every NFT game that has been released so far has come from indies and upstarts.
  • Molyneux said he’s working on a business simulator called Legacy, while Wright more loosely is pegged to create a game that will work around existing collectible Gala NFTs.
  • Gala also announced that veteran studio Certain Affinity is creating an NFT first-person shooter.

Reminder: In the context of gaming, NFTs are digital items that, through blockchain technology, are said to be unique, ostensibly owned by the player-purchaser and usable in games.

  • But skepticism around the sector is as plentiful as the millions of dollars being invested in it by venture capital firms.
  • Beyond questions of environmental impact are those about how NFTs help gameplay and what they can do that standard video game items can’t.

Between the lines: Gala heavily promotes the concept of NFTs as a means to being a virtual landlord and tries to stoke land rushes before its games are out.

  • It’s already selling virtual land in Legacy prior to its launch.
  • A new video promoting “play to earn” system’s in the company’s multiplayer game Spider Tanks encouraged players to “be a baron” or “be an emperor” to receive proceeds from matches others play on their virtual property.
  • A new Walking Dead game from the company similarly promotes the chance to buy land and profit while players take refuge on it.

Go deeper

Tyler Buchanan
11 hours ago - Axios Columbus

New esports gaming arena opens in Columbus

The new esports arena features the squad name Polaris Pilots, a nod to Ohio's aviation history. In background, a Belong employee sets up one of 72 video game stations. Photos: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

The brand-new Belong Esports Arena near Polaris Fashion Place wants to become a prime destination for local video game players.

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Omicron derails company holiday parties

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

It looked like corporate Christmas parties would get the green light this year after virtual soirees in 2020 — but along came Omicron.

Driving the news: Companies of every size and across the world are rethinking their holiday bashes as the Omicron winter wave rolls in. And a popular new option is putting the ball in workers' courts by planning hybrid parties.

Rebecca FalconerLaurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 6 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Kentucky tornadoes: At least 74 dead, dozens unaccounted for

Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, after a tornado swept through the region the previous night. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The death toll from weekend tornadoes and storms that hit western Kentucky has climbed to 74, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday, with the ages of the victims ranging from 5 months to 86 years.

What they're saying: "We expect this death toll to grow," Beshear said at an afternoon news briefing. Earlier Monday, he warned that with "this amount of damage and rubble, it may be a week or even more before we have a final count on the number of lost lives."

