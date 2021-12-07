Ubisoft is the first big publisher to add in-game NFTs

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Screenshot: Ubisoft promotional image for one of its in-game NFTs.
Ubisoft military shooter Ghost Recon Breakpoint will get three limited-edition in-game NFT items on Thursday — a helmet, a gun skin (read: look) and leg armor — which players will be able to resell through a new platform called Quartz.
Why it matters: While big game companies including Zynga, Square Enix and Take-Two have dabbled with or expressed interest in NFTs, Ubisoft is the first big publisher to put them in a major game.
- NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are IDs that can be associated with digital items, theoretically making a JPEG or virtual piece of property scarce. Ubisoft is calling its NFTs "Digits."
- They are tracked on a blockchain. Ubisoft is using one called Tezos, which the company said it chose because of its tech’s limited carbon footprint.
Between the lines: NFT gaming is of high interest to investors and highly controversial.
- Supporters, including Ubisoft, argue that NFT and blockchain can empower gamers to own, sell and profit from digital items that they win or create in games. As Wired noted recently, "The Escapist Fantasy of NFT Games Is Capitalism."
- Skeptics have called NFT gaming models scams, have criticized the electricity usage of major blockchains like Ethereum, and questioned why NFT tech is even needed when some games and gaming platforms have allowed for item sales without them.
- Valve has banned NFT games, and Xbox boss Phil Spencer told Axios that some early NFT projects seemed exploitive.
What they’re saying: In an in-house interview discussing the Ubisoft NFT drive, the company’s blockchain product director, Baptiste Chardon, said the tech could introduce an ecosystem that is “truly community driven.”
- “While this can seem trivial at first, it is a totally new approach compared to the walled-garden digital environments we are used to.”
- Comments under the Ghost Recon announcement’s YouTube trailer were largely negative, with players calling the initiative “tone deaf,” and scoffing that the NFTs would be desirable. Referencing Ubisoft’s own satirical show about a blundering video game company, someone wrote: “You sure this isn't marketing for Mythic Quest”?
What’s next: Ubisoft says more NFTs will be added to the company’s games.