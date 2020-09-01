InfoSum, a marketing data company, announced Tuesday the completion of its Series A funding round of $15.1 million to accelerate the company's expansion across North America and Europe.

Driving the news: With the announcement, it also named Brian Lesser, the former CEO of AT&T's advertising unit Xandr, to lead the company as executive chairman.

Why it matters: Lesser's abrupt departure from Xandr in March left many in the advertising industry confused about the future of AT&T's ad business.

The company never commented on Lesser's departure. But a new press release from InfoSum announcing the raise says that Xandr uses InfoSum, so the relationship is presumably cordial.

Xandr's chief business officer and interim head Kirk McDonald left the company last week to become the CEO of North America for WPP's ad-buying unit GroupM.

Details: The InfoSum round is being led by Upfront Ventures and IA Ventures and supported by strategic partners Ascential, Akamai, Experian, ITV and AT&T’s Xandr. All use InfoSum.

InfoSum allows different companies to share their own first-party data, without either party having to give the data over to a third-party to manage it, which poses privacy and security risks.

"The system by which two data rich companies learn from each other and collaborate is archaic," Lesser told Axios in an interview.

Frequently, companies need to share their data with other companies in order to help enrich their data. For example, a retail company may have credit card data about a person, and a social media company may have purchase intent data about a person.

InfoSum helps to combine those data sets without either party having to hand over their proprietary data to a third-party vendor.

Go deeper: CEO of AT&T's ad unit resigns