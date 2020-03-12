CEO of AT&T's ad unit resigns

Brian Lesser, the CEO of AT&T's advertising division called Xandr, has resigned, a source familiar with the situation tells Axios. Reuters first reported the news.

Why it matters: Lesser was heralded by AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson as the executive who would pioneer the company's foray into targeted advertising. Lesser is reportedly resigning after not receiving the job to become Stephenson's successor.

Details: The news comes just days after it was announced that Disney and AMC Networks would be joining AT&T's ad consortium "Community" — a major win for Xandr.

Lesser was quoted in the press release announcing the partnership on Wednesday.

The big picture: Lesser has been integral to the company's pitch to investors and regulators that advances in advertising would make AT&T's $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner worthwhile.

Xandr did not respond to request for comment.

