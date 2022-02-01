Sign up for our daily briefing

Frontline Dems sell ‘China bill’ as jobs measure aimed at inflation

Axios

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Moderate frontline Democrats, desperate to score a win after months of party failures, are planning to sell the new House competition legislation as a jobs bill that will ease inflation — not a China bill.

Why it matters: These members see the rebranding as a life raft ahead of their tough re-election fights. They're urging leadership to make the new competition bill Congress' top legislative priority.

What we're hearing: The members have long been calling on President Biden and Democratic leaders to do more to address inflation and breakdowns in the U.S. supply chain. Both are key Republican attack points.

  • They also see this bill as an opportunity to tell their voters they're finally acting after futile work on Biden's Build Back Better agenda and comprehensive voting rights.
  • In the coming weeks, they'll emphasize how the "America COMPETES Act" will bring jobs to middle America and suburban areas, focusing heavily on semiconductor manufacturing and so-called CHIPS provisions that would aid that industry, Axios is told.

While other lawmakers have been calling this a "China bill," or focusing on the technological innovation and research aspects of the legislation, the moderate Democrats' decision to home in on these topics is targeted specifically to their districts.

  • They see these issues as crucial to determining their success in the November elections.
  • “Anybody who wants to push this bill can choose whatever form of messaging they want," Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) told Axios.
  • "It's definitely jobs legislation," said Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), chairwoman of the New Democrat Coalition.
  • That bloc of House centrists hypes its members as "majority-makers."
  • "We have really seen this as a golden opportunity for Congress to act to address issues that we're facing right now," DelBene said.

What they're saying: “Strengthening supply chains and bringing more manufacturing back to America is going to help lower prices and ease the burden of inflation for working families," White House spokesperson Mike Gwin said in a statement.

  • "It’s also going to help us out-innovate and out-compete China in the 21st century."

Timing: The Frontliners want to notch this win as soon as possible.

  • Twenty-five of them sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer last Wednesday, urging them to make the bill their party's top priority.
  • They said they want House leadership to bring the bill to the floor early this week and then pass it quickly.
  • The letter emphasized how their constituents want a bill addressing inflation, supply chain disruptions and availability of semiconductors.

The backdrop: The Senate's version — championed by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — was introduced and sold as a bill to better position the U.S. to compete with China.

What they're also saying: "We don't want China dictating our policies," Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) told Axios. "But what we also want to do is bring jobs here, make sure that we have the full spectrum of advanced manufacturing needs here in the United States of America."

  • Haley said that in her district — the heartland of the automotive industry — this messaging is especially crucial.
  • "You're waking up to CHIPS every single day. You're waking up to another headline about the shortages, the threats to the workforce, the threats to small businesses. ... We needed to get it done yesterday."

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump helps launch NRSC podcast

Sen. Rick Scott. Screenshot via "NRSC Red Zone" podcast

The Senate Republicans' campaign and fundraising arm is launching a new podcast — with Donald Trump as its debut guest and donor lure.

Why it matters: It shows how crucial the GOP considers Trump to its chances of taking back the majority.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Updated 1 hour ago - World

State Department orders diplomats' families to leave Belarus

Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev\TASS via Getty Images

The State Department ordered the family members of U.S. government staff in Belarus to evacuate on Monday, citing the "unusual and concerning Russian military buildup along Belarus’ border with Ukraine."

Why it matters: The advisory comes just over a week after the State Department ordered a similar evacuation from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, prompting the Ukrainian government to accuse the U.S. of causing a panic over the threat of a possible Russian invasion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kristal Dixon
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Judge rejects hate crime plea deals for 2 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday rejected plea agreements reached by federal prosecutors and two of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed while out jogging in Georgia.

Why it matters: Travis and Gregory McMichael, who along with William "Roddie" Bryan were sentenced to life in prison this month for Arbery's killing, reached the deal with prosecutors ahead of the start of their Feb. 7 hate crimes trial.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow